WTA Finals: Know before you go

Everything you need to know before arriving at the WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. From tickets and parking to venue policies and guest services, this guide will help you plan your visit and make the most of your tournament experience.

Digital Tickets

All tickets to the WTA Finals are digital and managed through the AXS ticketing service. Once tickets are purchased, fans will receive instructions on how to access their tickets via the AXS mobile app.

Before arriving at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, we recommend downloading your tickets and ensuring they are ready for scanning at the gate. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. Guests should present their tickets directly from their mobile wallet or AXS ticketing account for entry.

Clear Bag Policy

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden uses a Clear Bag Policy in order to provide a safe environment for fans and expedite entry into the venue. Fans are asked to follow these guidelines to ensure that their bags will be permitted into the venue.

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12’’ x 6’’ x 12’’ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, guests may also bring in a small clutch bag or purse no larger than 4.5’’ x 6.5’’, with or without a handle or strap.

Cashless Venue

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is a completely cashless venue for the WTA Finals.

All major digital forms of payment are accepted including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Debit Cards, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. No cash payments will be accepted.

Prohibited Items

For the safety and enjoyment of all guests, the following items are not permitted inside Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the WTA Finals: