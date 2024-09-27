Latest WTA Finals news

View More
Singles

Singles

# 1
-
Points 8285
Iga
Swiatek
POL Q
Rank Player Points
2 -
A. Sabalenka
BLR Q
8091
3 -
E. Rybakina
KAZ
4981
4 2
C. Gauff
USA
4968
5 1
J. Paolini
ITA
4930
6 1
J. Pegula
USA
4586
7 -
E. Navarro
USA
3568
8 1
Q. Zheng
CHN
3460
View More Race Rankings

About the WTA Finals

Tournament Partners

Affiliates

© 2024 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.