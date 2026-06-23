WTA Finals: FAQ

Event basics

What are the dates for the 2026 WTA Finals?

The 2026 WTA Finals will take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden November 8-15, 2026.

Where is the 2026 WTA Finals being held?

The 2026 WTA Finals will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden

78-200 Miles Avenue

Indian Wells, CA 92210

Tickets

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased through the official WTA Finals website. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from authorized ticketing channels to ensure authenticity and access to customer support.

How do I access, download, and view my tickets once I purchase them?

All tickets are mobile. After purchasing tickets, guests can access them through their AXS ticket account. Tickets may be added to a mobile wallet for easy entry and should be downloaded before arriving at the venue.

Where can I buy official resale tickets for the WTA Finals?

Official resale tickets, when available, will be offered through AXS. Tickets purchased from unauthorized sources may not be valid for entry.

Is ADA Seating available?

Accessible seating is available. Guests requiring ADA seating should select accessible seating during the ticket purchase process or contact the ticket office for assistance.

Does my child need a ticket to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the WTA Finals?

Children require a ticket unless they are 2 years old or younger and can sit on a parent or guardian's lap.

What types of tickets are available?

The WTA Finals offers a variety of ticket options to fit every fan experience, including:

Individual Session Tickets

Full Tournament Series Packages

Mini Plans

Group Tickets

Ticket options are subject to availability.

What is a Full Tournament Series Package?

A Full Tournament Series Package provides access to every session of the WTA Finals from the same reserved seat throughout the tournament.

What is a Mini Plan?

Mini Plans provide access to select tournament sessions from the same reserved seat and are designed for guests who cannot attend the entire event.

Can I upgrade my tickets after purchase?

Guests interested in upgrading their tickets should contact the ticket office to discuss available options.

Can I transfer my tickets to someone else?

Eligible tickets may be transferred electronically through your ticket account.

Can I sell my tickets if I can no longer attend?

Official resale options may be available through the tournament's authorized ticketing partner.

Accessibility

Are There Elevators In The Stadiums?

Yes, elevators are available.

Are There First Aid Stations In The Stadiums?

Yes, First Aid services are available at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during tournament hours. Guests in need of medical assistance should contact the nearest event staff member.

Is ADA Parking Available?

Yes, accessible parking is available for guests displaying a valid ADA placard, permit, or license plate. Accessible parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Match information

What time do gates open?

Gates open daily at 10:00 AM.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking, security screening, and exploring the grounds before match play begins.

Can I enter the venue before matches begin?

Once gates open, guests may enter the venue, visit practice courts, enjoy dining options, shop merchandise, and explore fan experiences before the first matches begin.

Can I watch players practice?

Practice sessions are open to guests unless otherwise noted. Practice court schedules will be available daily during the tournament.

Where can I find the daily schedule of play?

The daily schedule of play will be available on the WTA Finals website.

When is the Order of Play released?

The Order of Play is typically released the evening prior to each day of competition.

What is included with my session ticket?

Depending on ticket type, guests may receive access to:

Stadium match courts

Practice courts

Dining and entertainment areas

And more!

Venue entry and policies

What items are banned from entry to the tournament?

Prohibited items may include:

Weapons of any kind

Firearms and ammunition

Explosives and fireworks

Drones

Illegal substances

Laser pointers

Oversized bags and luggage

Hard-sided coolers

Outside alcohol

Professional broadcast equipment without credentials

All guests and belongings are subject to screening upon entry.

Are professional autograph paraphernalia items allowed inside the venue?

Professional autograph memorabilia intended for commercial use may be prohibited. The tournament reserves the right to restrict items deemed excessive or intended for resale purposes.

Can I re-enter the venue multiple times in the same day?

Yes, guests may leave and re-enter the venue during the same day, subject to ticket validation and security screening procedures.

How do I enter the venue with my digital tickets?

Guests should present their mobile ticket directly from their AXS App or mobile wallet. Screenshots may not be accepted. Have your ticket ready before arriving at the gate for faster entry.

Can I bring a stroller on-site?

Strollers are permitted on-site; however, they may not be allowed in certain seating areas and must not obstruct walkways or aisles.

What kind of bag can I bring to the tournament?

Guests may bring approved clear bags, small personal bags, medical bags, and diaper bags, subject to inspection. A complete bag policy will be published prior to the event.

Can I smoke at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden?

No, smoking is not permitted at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Can I bring my camera and take pictures?

Personal photography is permitted for non-commercial use. Professional cameras, detachable lenses, tripods, monopods, and other professional equipment may be restricted without proper credentials.

Can I bring my pet to the tournament?

Pets are not permitted inside the venue. Service animals trained to assist individuals with disabilities are welcome in accordance with ADA guidelines.

On-site experience

Can I pay with cash or credit card when buying concessions?

Indian Wells Tennis Garden operates as a cashless venue. Major credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payment methods are accepted throughout the venue.

What kind of food and beverage options are available on-site?

Indian Wells Tennis Garden features a wide variety of dining options, including:

Grab-and-go concessions

Specialty food vendors

Full-service restaurants

Beer, wine, and cocktail locations

Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-conscious options may also be available

What are some of the other entertainment options onsite for fans beyond tennis?

Guests may enjoy:

Sponsor activations

Interactive fan experiences

Live entertainment

Shopping and merchandise locations

Player appearances and special events

Where can I find a map of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden?

Venue maps will be available on the WTA Finals website and throughout the venue during the tournament.

Are there storage lockers on-site where I can keep my belongings safe?

Locker rentals may be available near designated entry locations. Availability, pricing, and operating hours will be announced prior to the event.

Is there a lost and found?

Lost and Found services are available through Guest Services during tournament hours.

Parking and travel

What is the closest airport to Indian Wells?

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is the closest commercial airport to Indian Wells Tennis Garden and is located approximately 20 miles from the venue.

Where is the best place to stay if traveling from out of town to Indian Wells?

Indian Wells offers a variety of resort, hotel, and vacation rental accommodations conveniently located near the venue.

Are there other places to stay nearby that are nearby but not directly in Indian Wells?

Nearby accommodations can be found throughout the Coachella Valley, including Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.

Where do I park when traveling to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden?

On-site parking will be available for tournament guests. Parking options may include General Parking, Preferred Parking, Premium Parking, and Accessible Parking.

Weather and schedule updates

What is the tournament's inclement weather policy?

Matches may be delayed, suspended, rescheduled, or relocated due to weather or other circumstances beyond tournament control. Guests should monitor official WTA Finals communication channels for updates regarding schedule changes and venue operations.

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