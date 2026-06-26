Anisimova hosts WTA x TikTok cocktail party at London's Roof Gardens

LONDON -- In celebration of the Grass-Court Swing and ahead of this year's Wimbledon Championships, World No.6 Amanda Anisimova hosted the exclusive WTA x TikTok cocktail party at The Roof Gardens in Kensington on Wednesday evening.

Bringing together media, creators, partners and guests from across the worlds of sport, entertainment and culture, the event marked the start of the tournament and celebrated the growing reach of women's tennis both on and off the court.

Fresh from a breakthrough season that saw her reach the finals of both Wimbledon and the US Open, Anisimova arrives at SW19 as one of the leading contenders for this year's title. The evening also provided a rare opportunity for media to have one-on-one time with the 24-year-old ahead of the Championships.

Hosted at the iconic Roof Gardens in Kensington, the WTA x TikTok event highlighted the continued momentum of women's tennis and the sport's increasing engagement with new audiences through digital platforms and creator communities.

The evening also spotlit the work of the WTA Foundation through an immersive installation inspired by the natural journey of growth and the future of women's health. Throughout the evening, guests were invited to sign An Open Letter for Mothers Everywhere , a campaign honouring mothers across the globe and advocating for greater access to essential health resources before, during, and after pregnancy. The initiative serves as both a tribute and a call to action, recognising that mothers shape families, communities, and future generations—and that every woman deserves the opportunity to thrive

In parallel, TikTok and the WTA have been working together since October 2025, with the WTA surpassing one million followers on the platform and recording the fastest growth rate of any tennis property and women's sports organisation on TikTok. The partnership has continued to deepen throughout 2026, with collaborations across key tournaments including Indian Wells, the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.

Indian Wells was a particular success, with 10 players onboarded and 33 account verifications completed. To date in 2026, WTA content has generated more than 90 million video views and engagements on TikTok, an increase of 61% year-on-year. Together, TikTok and the WTA are bringing fans closer to the sport through engaging content and on-platform experiences that celebrate the players, moments and stories that make the WTA Tour so compelling.

As anticipation builds for Wimbledon, Anisimova remains one of the players to watch, with the American aiming to build on her recent Grand Slam success and challenge for her first major title.