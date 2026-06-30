WTA Foundation and Special Olympics deepen partnership across a month of impact

WTA Champions Gabriela Dabrowski, Alexa Guarachi, Vania King and Christina McHale helped deliver a month of clinics, mentoring and inclusive programming for Special Olympics athletes in the United States and Great Britain.

The WTA Foundation's partnership with Special Olympics has been highly active throughout the month of June, delivering impactful programming across multiple events and regions, with WTA Champions Gabriela Dabrowski, Alexa Guarachi, and Vania King playing a central role in supporting athletes throughout the Special Olympics USA State Games.

On June 4, the WTA Foundation hosted a Special Olympics USA State Games Webinar, designed for State Games athletes, top competitors from each state who qualify for this premier national competition. The session featured special appearances from WTA Champions Gabriela Dabrowski, Alexa Guarachi, and Vania King, who engaged directly with athletes and shared insights from their professional journeys ahead of the State Games competition.

WTA alumna Christina McHale also represented the WTA Foundation in person at the USA Games, connecting with tennis athletes and serving as a celebrity coach during the ESPN Unified Sports Challenge. Held on June 22 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, the event brought together 16 teams, each composed of a professional athlete or coach alongside a unified pair, for a dynamic skills and drills competition highlighting the power of inclusive sport.

Featuring participants from across major professional leagues and Olympic sport, the Challenge is set to be a signature moment of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, celebrating inclusion, community, and athletic achievement while inspiring athletes and families alike.

Internationally, from June 19 to 21, Special Olympics Great Britain athletes participated in an adaptive tennis tournament and were invited to the WTA 250 Lexus Nottingham Open. During their visit, athletes had the opportunity to attend matches and take part in a meet-and-greet with a WTA player, further deepening their connection to the sport.

The month concluded on June 29 with a special clinic led by WTA Community Development Program Lead and former Wimbledon Champion Vania King at the LTA National Training Centre. Held alongside the British Wheelchair Open, the clinic provided an engaging and inclusive tennis experience for Special Olympics Great Britain athletes, reinforcing the WTA Foundation's ongoing commitment to expanding access and opportunity through sport.