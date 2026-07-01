WTA Come Play inspires next generation in London ahead of Wimbledon

WTA players, community leaders and Morgan Stanley volunteers came together in London to encourage girls of all backgrounds to discover the opportunities tennis can provide.

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, made its way to the United Kingdom last week, bringing the sport of tennis to the local community. The initiative, launched in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley were proud to join The Elena Baltacha Foundation and the Murray Play Foundation for a special event in London ahead of The Championships, Wimbledon.

On Friday, June 26, the organizations brought together girls from local schools for an immersive tennis clinic embracing a shared vision for developing leadership through tennis and extending access to the sport for all backgrounds and skills.

Led by WTA Foundation Community Ambassador, Judy Murray, alongside WTA players Leylah Fernandez, Katie Swan, Donna Vekic, and Morgan Stanley volunteers, the program aims to inspire the next generation of young girls.

Focused on creating a sustainable impact in the UK, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley is building on its previous work with two inspiring organizations. The Elena Baltacha Foundation -- established in memory of the former British No.1 player -- has expanded its mission of making tennis accessible to all children by reaching schools across London.

“The continued support of the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley over the years has been truly invaluable in helping our foundation carry forward Elena’s legacy and honor her heartfelt wish to make tennis accessible and inspiring for all,” said Nino Severino, Chairman of The Elena Baltacha Foundation.

“We remain committed to expanding and growing our network of schools and creating more opportunities for young girls to experience the joy, confidence, and empowerment that tennis can bring. WTA Come Play is a wonderful reflection of this shared vision, an inspirational and motivational experience that brings together girls from across our schools’ network, giving them the opportunity to be inspired, connect, and see what is possible through tennis.”

Additionally, the Murray Play Foundation has launched Learn to Lead, a program in Scotland that empowers primary school girls (ages 10–12) to develop leadership skills by coaching younger girls (ages 5–8). Both foundations reflect the core principles of Murray’s coaching philosophy: making tennis fun and accessible while developing confidence and leadership in young girls. With the support of passionate Morgan Stanley volunteers, creative equipment and flexible venue adaptations, these programs are thriving.

Crucially, the backing of Morgan Stanley and their support through Come Play has helped provide essential coaching support and tools—enabling both foundations to grow their impact through mentorship and community engagement.

“We were delighted to return for our fourth Come Play event in London with the WTA,” said Jessica Alsford, Chief Sustainability Officer and EMEA Chief Administrative Officer, Morgan Stanley. “Creating opportunities for young people to learn, grow and build confidence is an important part of how Morgan Stanley supports the communities where we live and work.

"Together with the WTA, The Elena Baltacha Foundation and the Murray Play Foundation, we are proud to help inspire the next generation of players while engaging our employees in giving back through our annual Global Volunteer Month.”

The London event kicked off a yearlong program that will see the WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley brought to communities worldwide to engage people of all ages and abilities and provide access and opportunity through tennis.

To learn more about the WTA Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit wtatennis.com/wtafoundation.