'Nothing was ever handed to me': Nuria Parrizas Diaz announces retirement

Former World No. 45 Nuria Parrizas Diaz has announced her retirement from tennis.

"The sport that changed my life," the 34-year-old Spaniard wrote on social media. "Many know part of my story, but very few know everything I had to go through to get here. There were very tough moments, a lot of sacrifice, and countless times when I was the only one who believed I could do it.

"I grew up on my own and learned to forge my own path -- and I'm proud of that. It wasn't an easy road, and to be honest, I would have loved to say I received help at some point, but that wasn't the case. Not even when I needed it most, during my injury. Nothing was ever handed to me.

"Perhaps everything I went through shaped my character. A character that allowed me to pick myself up time and again so I could dedicate my life to what made me happiest.

"I don't usually share my feelings, but today I wanted to thank the few people who were truly by my side, asking for nothing in return. Thank you for not letting go of me when I needed it most -- just like my family did 🫶🏼

"And thank you, too, to everyone who showed me their affection over the years -- at every tournament, in every message, and in every word of encouragement. You have no idea how much that helped.

"I leave with a clear conscience. I gave everything I had, fought to the very end, and I would choose this path a thousand times over because it made me the person I am today—and because nobody is more stubborn than me 🙈

"It wasn't luck; it was a fight 🦾"

Parrizas Diaz's words reflect her unique, late-blooming story. She made her professional debut in 2006, but by the start of 2021 -- when she was 29 years old -- she had yet to be ranked above No. 197, or to finish a season above No. 215. A shoulder injury that doctors told her was career-ending was a significant setback, and sidelined her for 14 months in 2015 and 2016.

But in 2021, Parrizas Diaz compiled a 53-18 record that included a run to the Bogota quarterfinals on her WTA main-draw debut, a second tour-level quarterfinal in Gdynia, qualifying for her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the US Open and winning her first two WTA 125 titles in Bastad and Columbus. She cut her year-end ranking from No. 232 to No. 65, cracking the Top 100 in September that year at the age of 30 years and 32 days. Parrizas Diaz is the fifth-oldest woman to make her Top 100 debut, behind only Arina Rodionova, Tzipora Obziler, Adriana Villagran and Tina Mochizuki.

Impressively, Parrizas Diaz consolidated her rise and became a tour-level mainstay over the next few seasons. She entered the Top 50 in February 2022, reaching her career high of No. 45 a month later, and she ended both 2022 and 2024 inside the Top 100 as well. She captured two more WTA 125 titles at Canberra 2024 and Valencia 2025, reached the third round of a major twice (at the Australian Open 2022-23), and her deepest run at a tour-level event was a semifinal showing at Monterrey 2022.

The second of Parrizas Diaz's Australian Open runs included her career-best win by ranking, a 7-6(11), 6-2 upset of then-No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the 2023 first round. All 37 of her Top 100 wins came from 2021 onwards.

At the 2025 US Open, Parrizas Diaz sustained an ankle injury just 24 minutes into her first-round match against Polina Kudermetova. It would be her final appearance in a tour-level main draw. Sidelined for the next four months, Parrizas Diaz slid out of the Top 200 by the end of that season and did not return. Her final professional tournament was last week's Stuttgart-Vaihingen ITF W50, where she defeated Francesca Parcelli 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and fell to Julia Riera 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.