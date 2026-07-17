Alexandra Eala voted Star of the Swing after grass-court breakthrough

The fans have made their choice, and Alexandra Eala is your Star of the Swing for the grass-court season. Eala captured nearly 90% of the vote, finishing ahead of a field of contenders that included newly crowned Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

The 21-year-old from the Philippines set her trajectory early, opening the grass swing by winning her second career WTA 125 title at the Lexus Birmingham Open. Eala navigated a week of rain delays to defeat Nikola Bartunkova in a three-set final, then carried that momentum into Germany, where she reached the semifinals at the WTA 500 in Berlin.

Eala followed that with her best Grand Slam performance to date at Wimbledon. Seeded No. 29, she became the first player from the Philippines to reach the second week of a singles major in the Open Era. Her standout moment came in the third round on Centre Court, where she defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2.

Though her run ended in the Round of 16 with a close three-set loss to Jasmine Paolini, Eala’s five-week stretch pushed her to a career-high ranking of No. 28 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Finishing second and third in the fan voting were the two women who played in the all-Czech final at SW19: Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova.

Noskova, 21, secured her first Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. Muchova extended the match by recovering from a break down in the second set to force a third before Noskova pulled away.