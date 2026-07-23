CazéTV expands tennis project, secures exclusive WTA Tour rights through 2030

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- CazéTV is taking another major step in the development of its tennis project by expanding its portfolio of broadcasting rights for the sport. Beginning in 2027, the channel has acquired the Brazilian rights to the entire WTA Tour driven by Mercedes-Benz, including all WTA 250, WTA 500, and WTA 1000 tournaments, under an agreement that runs through the end of 2030.

With the new agreement, CazéTV will bring Brazilian fans some of the biggest names in women's tennis, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and more. The calendar also coincides with an exciting period for Brazilian tennis, featuring athletes such as Luisa Stefani, currently World No. 7 in doubles and at a career-high ranking, alongside Beatriz Haddad Maia and a promising new generation represented by Victória Barros and Nauhany "Naná" Silva.

The partnership also brings together two of the fastest-growing digital sports platforms in the world. "CazéTV has transformed live sports consumption in Brazil, recently setting a global YouTube record during the FIFA Club World Cup with a peak audience of more than 23 million simultaneous devices -- the largest ever for a live broadcast on YouTube --demonstrating the platform's ability to deliver broadcast-scale audiences for premium live sport. The WTA has similarly built one of the fastest-growing digital ecosystems in global sport, generating 1.6 billion social engagements last year (+90% year-on-year), growing its global social community to 8.2 million followers, and now operating the largest YouTube platform in women's sport.

"Tennis is one of the key pillars of our sports strategy, and this announcement marks an important milestone in the long-term development of this project. The addition of the WTA significantly strengthens both the scale and quality of our tennis offering, reinforcing our commitment to following the growth of Brazilian players while also bringing fans the biggest stars on the international circuit," said Gabriela Nicolino, Head of Olympic Products at CazéTV.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures said: “We are excited to partner with CazéTV to bring all the action from the WTA Tour to fans in Brazil. Our players are inspirational role models around the world, including a new generation of Brazilian players whose progress we look forward to following. CazéTV is the ideal partner for the WTA, having built extraordinary reach on YouTube and transformed the way millions of fans experience live sport. Together, we will build on Brazil’s passion for tennis to grow the reach and impact of the women’s game for years to come.”

Later this year, CazéTV will also bring fans one of the most anticipated events on the Brazilian tennis calendar. On September 18 and 19, Brazil will host Switzerland at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro in the Davis Cup Qualifiers, with a place in the 2027 Davis Cup at stake.

The announcement further reinforces the expansion of CazéTV's tennis project, which has been steadily increasing its presence in the sport through the broadcast of major international competitions and the development of original tennis-focused content. With an increasingly comprehensive calendar, the channel reaffirms its commitment to bringing new audiences closer to tennis while providing year-round coverage of the sport's biggest national and international moments across multiple platforms.

The deal was negotiated by global sports marketing agency, IMG.