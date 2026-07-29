How the WTA Foundation turned the grass-court season into a platform for change

For most tennis fans, the grass court season is defined by memorable summertime matches and championship moments on Center Court. Away from the spotlight, it also became a season of impact, bringing together athletes, researchers, philanthropists, and communities around a shared purpose of changing lives.

Throughout Wimbledon, the WTA Foundation extended the reach of women's tennis beyond the court through initiatives focused on maternal health, cancer research, and expanding opportunities for athletes of all abilities.

At Wimbledon, global philanthropists, business leaders, and changemakers joined Tennis Hall of Famers, Tracy Austin and Pam Shriver, for a conversation about one of the world's most urgent health challenges: improving outcomes for mothers and babies.

Hosted in partnership with UNICEF and centered on the WTA Foundation Global Women's Health Fund, the gathering explored how expanding access to prenatal vitamins and quality maternal care can improve the health and well-being of women around the world. Hosted at WTA Tour tournament owner APG's Wimbledon house, the discussion also created new connections among leaders committed to advancing women's health through collective action.

Another community also gathered during Wimbledon, this next occasion being in support of women affected by cancer. The WTA Foundation and Cancer Research Racquet hosted a fundraising breakfast benefiting the WTA’s ACEing Cancer program, helping fund a sixth American Cancer Society researcher focused on women's cancers. Martina Navratilova, marking the 50th anniversary of her first Wimbledon title, served as the guest of honor.

Throughout the morning, conversations reflected both celebration and resilience, with attendees sharing their support for Chris Evert as she undergoes another round of treatment for ovarian cancer. The event underscored the WTA Foundation's commitment to advancing research that can improve the lives of women and families facing cancer.

Earlier in the grass-court season, another group of athletes experienced the game from a different perspective. Special Olympics Great Britain athletes participated in an adaptive tennis tournament before attending the WTA’s Lexus Nottingham Open, where they watched exhilarating matches and met WTA players personally.

They later took part in a tennis clinic at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton during the British Wheelchair Open. Such experiences are part of the WTA Foundation's partnership with Special Olympics, which began in 2018 and uses tennis to help build confidence, strengthen connections, and create opportunities through sport.

Expanded in 2023 through the Special Olympics Series, the initiative now reaches more than 2,000 individuals each year through clinics, mentorship, and tournament experiences.

While each initiative addressed a different need, together they reflected a common belief that the influence of women's tennis extends far beyond competition. By convening leaders to address gaps in women's health, investing in research for women's cancers, and creating opportunities for athletes through inclusive programming, the WTA Foundation continues to build on the WTA's legacy of expanding opportunity and helping girls and women thrive in sport and in life.