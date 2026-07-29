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WTA Foundation

WTA Foundation's Q2 Impact Report highlights growing global reach

WTA Foundation
1m read 29 Jul 2026 7h ago
2026 Q2 WTA Foundation Impact Report

As the WTA Tour traveled from the clay of the United States and Europe to the grass courts of the United Kingdom, the WTA Foundation was creating opportunities for impact at every stop. The WTA Foundation's newly released Quarter 2 Impact Report highlights how players, tournaments, and partners came together to advance opportunities for women and girls, and strengthen communities around the world.

Throughout the second quarter, the WTA Foundation used the global platform of women's tennis to Rally the World for Good. This report captures how some of the Tour's most influential moments took place beyond the court.

WTA Staff

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