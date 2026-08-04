What was the best shot of the week?

The summer Hard-Court Swing turned up the heat last week at the Mubadala DC Open and the Memphis Classic -- and not just on the thermostat.

Breakthrough performances by Alexandra Eala and Kristina Liutova earned them each a trophy, but the week's biggest moments also delivered no shortage of highlight-reel tennis. Whether it was a perfectly timed passing shot or a point-ending display of creativity, there were plenty of contenders for the top spot.

We've rounded up our five favorite shots of the week. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Eala brings the 'wow' factor to semifinal win

Eala became the first player in three years to defeat the top three seeds at a tournament -- No. 1 Jessica Pegula, No. 2 Elina Svitolina and No. 3 Naomi Osaka -- en route to a title. The effort surprised even the 21-year-old herself, as she admitted after a two-day, three-set win over Pegula in the championship that the milestone was "insane."

Her shot-making was too, in all of those big wins. But she brought the "wow" specifically on the penultimate point of her quarterfinal win over Svitolina.

'Wow': Eala flirts with finest of margins to bring up match point in DC

16-year-old Liutova announces her arrival

In her first-ever tournament on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, 16-year-old Liutova left improbably as the youngest active WTA title-winner, and the 10th player all-time to win a tour-level singles title in her debut.

Even though the teenager was tearing up the USTA Pro Circuit in recent weeks, it would've been no surprise if opponents struggled to put together a scouting report. But in her six Memphis wins, she showed all the tools in her already-impressive arsenal, including in this rally with Caty McNally in the quarterfinals.

Hot shot: Kristina Liutova has an answer to everything in Memphis

Vidmanova goes up and over Stephens to break new ground

Darja Vidmanova did not just make her first tour-level singles final in Memphis. The former NCAA champion had never before reached a quarterfinal -- and to break new ground, she showed off this stellar lob to finish off the straight-sets victory over 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Hot shot: Darja Vidmanova finds the lob to seal Memphis breakthrough win

Svitolina's 'sensational' set point save turns around opener

Before being nipped by Eala in the final eight, Svitolina was given a firm test by Polina Kudermetova in the second round.

Kudermetova served for the first set twice, and had a set point at 6-5 -- but thanks to this "sensational" save by Svitolina, she was able to complete the victory in straight sets.

Hot shot: Elina Svitolina's 'sensational' set point save in Washington

Shnaider's hustle helps set Venus up to finish in D.C. doubles

The first-time doubles team of Diana Shnaider and Venus Williams came together at the 11th hour in Washington -- but that didn't stop the pair from thrilling the fans across two rounds, and Shanider from enjoying herself.

While she admitted to nerves to playing with the future Hall of Famer, the former World No. 11 more than held her own alongside her -- including in this first-round rally, where her hustle set Williams up for a winning finish.

“It was ... [an] opportunity for sure I never thought that I would have," Shnaider later reflected. “It’s already such an important experience and memory. So it was definitely worth it, you know, playing and just trying to see, like, the mindset from such an amazing player.”