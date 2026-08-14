Julie Haddon appointed to WTA Ventures Board of Directors

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Julie Haddon has been appointed to the WTA Ventures Board of Directors. WTA Ventures is the commercial arm of the WTA, established in partnership with CVC Capital Partners in 2023. The search was led by Eddy Forshaw at PSD Group.

Julie brings substantial experience and expertise in the media and sports industries, with more than two decades building brands, scaling audiences and driving growth and transformation at the highest levels of the Professional Sports, Media and Technology industries.

She joins the WTA Ventures Board following a period of strong commercial growth through partnerships with world-class brands including Rolex, Accenture and Mercedes-Benz, the largest deal in the WTA’s history. Alongside this, the way the WTA engages with audiences is being transformed through the introduction of a new brand identity, enhanced TV coverage, deeper fan engagement through social media and greater emphasis on storytelling across the season.

Julie was previously Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the NFL, as well as the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer and subsequently Chief Commercial Officer at the NWSL, leading brand marketing at the NFL and both marketing and commercial operations at the NWSL, both through periods of historic growth. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at DreamWorks Animation, eBay and PayPal, and advised the founding teams at Twitter and SoFi. Julie most recently served on the Board of Directors of FuboTV during its recent transformational business combination with Disney's Hulu+ Live TV. She has also been a Senior Advisor to Angel City FC ownership, and to Game(1).AI, a sports coaching and player performance AI platform.

Julie Haddon said: “Not many things can stop the world and make it watch together. Women’s tennis is one of them. It sits at a rare intersection — a massive, engaged global fan base on every continent, and athletes who transcend the sport itself. That combination makes the WTA one of the most exciting assets in sports today, and it’s exactly why joining this team means so much. We’re ushering in a new era for how this sport is experienced and monetized — where media, commerce and fan engagement scale together. I look forward to working with the WTA players, executive team and board to build what’s next.”