What was the hottest shot from Toronto?

Toronto delivered another week of top tennis during this Hard-Court Swing -- and plenty of highlight-reel moments along the way.

From outrageous defense to pinpoint winners and jaw-dropping creativity, the National Bank Open produced no shortage of contenders for shot of the best shot of the tournament.

We've rounded up our five favorite shots of the week. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Maria finds 'moment of magic' vs. McNally

The first-round match between Tatjana Maria and Caty McNally saw two players who bring vision and variety to the match court -- and they delivered accordingly in their first career head-to-head meeting.

While the American won the war in a match-point-saving 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 opening win, the German won the battle in this first-set point by reading McNally's overhead smash and returning it back with interest.

Maria returns McNally's smash with interest: 'A moment of magic!'

'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff guesses right to pass Day

It's no secret that it's tough to hit a winner past Coco Gauff. In her second-round Toronto victory against Kayla Day, she again showed why when she hustled to her right and stuck her racquet out at just the right moment to pass her compatriot at the net.

She called it luck. We'll call it skill.

"I definitely think, I guess that shot was lucky, but I do tend to win a lot of these weird points, so maybe it's not always so lucky," she said afterwards. "But it definitely makes a difference, I feel like, putting one more ball in. It's a skill that I'm definitely continuing to hone."

'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff's forehand stab steals Toronto point

Golubic finds terrific pick-up to pass Swiatek

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic recorded her deepest run at a hard-court WTA 1000 event in four years with a third-round effort in Toronto, which included a three-set upset of No. 31 seed Donna Vekic along the way.

While not too much went right for the 33-year-old a 6-2, 6-1 defeat to eventual champion Iga Swiatek, this stellar passing shot was one for the highlight reel.

'Take a bow!' Golubic finds terrific pickup to pass Swiatek in Toronto

Towsend finds -- and finishes -- a volley almost out of reach

One of the world's best doubles players, Taylor Townsend got the chance to show off all the tools in her toolbox on the singles court in Toronto with a third-round effort -- an impressive run that only ended in a marathon 3 hour and 24-minute match against one-time junior rival Belinda Bencic.

The finishing forehand volley wouldn't have looked out of place with Katerina Siniakova playing alongside her -- but on the singles court, this finisher deserved a standing ovation.

Hot shot: Townsend gets to a volley she had no business getting to

Alexandrova returns Sabalenka's serve to sender

Ekaterina Alexandrova remains a thorn in World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's side -- and it's in part because she can hit returns like this.

The World No. 18 was feeling herself in a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 upset of the top seed in Toronto -- her fifth career win against Sabalenka in 10 head-to-head meetings.