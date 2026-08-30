WTA celebrates Mary Carillo's enshrinement into International Tennis Hall of Fame

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA on Sunday paid tribute to iconic sportscaster, analyst and former player Mary Carillo, on the occasion of her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, in the Contributor Category. Carillo, who was introduced by Billie Jean King at Saturday night’s enshrinement ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, joins 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the Class of 2026.

During her three-year WTA playing career, Carillo achieved a career high ranking of No.33 in singles. In 1977, her first year on tour, she won the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros with partner John McEnroe, whom she grew up playing with in Queens, New York.

International Tennis Hall of Fame

When recurring knee injuries wrecked her competitive prospects, a 23-year-old Carillo secured work calling women’s tennis matches for the USA Network – the beginning of a barrier-busting media career that has helped open doors for women working in tennis and beyond.

“There are people who tell stories,” said the legendary King in her introductory remarks. “And then there are storytellers. Mary Carillo is one of the world’s best storytellers. She is our storyteller.”

International Tennis Hall of Fame

In addition to her extensive coverage of both men’s and women’s tennis over the decades – for networks including NBC Sports, ESPN and Tennis Channel – Carillo has covered 16 Olympic Games and served as a commentator for HBO’s Real Sports. A 2018 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee, she has won six Emmy Awards and three Peabody Awards.

In her speech, Carillo spoke of the joy of being able to “love our sport with clear eyes.”

“Matches get played,” she said. “Memories get made. Stories get told and laughs sure get laughed. The years pass and athletes know better than anyone that you can’t stop the tide. So, enjoy the ride. I’ve been blessed to take mine with so many good people, and that is the best thing I could dream for anybody.”

International Tennis Hall of Fame

In 2015, Carillo received the Philippe Chatrier Award from World Tennis for her outstanding contributions to the sport. In 2022, she was presented with the WTA’s Georgina Clark Mother Award, which recognizes former WTA players who have made a significant and ongoing contribution to the culture and emotional life of the wider WTA community.

A glittering roster of 33 Hall of Famers supported the weekend’s celebrations, including Martina Navratilova, Gigi Fernandez, Gabriela Sabatini and Original 9 members Rosie Casals and Valerie Ziegenfuss. At a dinner on Friday night, International Tennis Hall of Fame president Kim Clijsters presented Carillo with the traditional Hall of Fame blazer, to be worn for induction.

For the first time, a red-carpet pre-show was held in front of a sellout crowd at the historic venue, giving fans a chance to hear from an array of legends, including Stefan Edberg, Andy Roddick, Tracy Austin and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. An emotional Federer was introduced to the induction stage by his wife, Mirka.

Click here to read more and watch the ceremony.