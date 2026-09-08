Marta Kostyuk set to break into WTA Top 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., USA -- Marta Kostyuk is set to break into the Top 10 for the first time in her career when the PIF WTA Rankings officially update after the US Open on Monday, September 14.

Kostyuk, from Ukraine, secured her rise to No. 10 following an incredible season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The 24-year-old started the year ranked No. 26 and has enjoyed a string of career highlights. She posted a 16-match winning streak that included titles at the WTA 250 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole and her first WTA 1000 crown at the Mutua Madrid Open. She also reached the final of the WTA 500 Brisbane International in January, which was the catalyst for her form in 2026.

Kostyuk has also posted consistent results across the Grand Slams, reaching her first major semifinal at Roland-Garros before backing it up at the next opportunity by making the same stage at The Championships, Wimbledon. She also made the Round of 16 at the US Open earlier this week.

Kostyuk is the second Ukrainian woman to break into the WTA Top 10, after Elina Svitolina, and the third WTA player this season to make her Top 10 debut, following Victoria Mboko and Linda Noskova.

Click here to read more on Marta Kostyuk’s journey to the WTA Top 10.

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