Billie Jean King, John McEnroe to appear at The O2 before Wimbledon 2027

Billie Jean King and John McEnroe will take the stage at The O2 in London on June 27, 2027, for a spoken-word event on the eve of Wimbledon.

Billie Jean King & John McEnroe -- Champions in Sport. Champions in Life. will be a matinee show and part of The O2’s 20th anniversary season. It is the only spoken-word event in the venue’s anniversary celebrations.

The event comes in a landmark year for the sport: 2027 will mark 150 years since the first Wimbledon Championships, 50 years since McEnroe’s Wimbledon debut and 54 years since King won the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon in 1973.

King and McEnroe will share stories from their careers, including McEnroe’s Wimbledon finals and King’s 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” win over Bobby Riggs. Between them, they have won 56 Grand Slam titles.

“Anytime John and I get together, it is a lively and engaging conversation and I am looking forward to being part of the O2’s 20th anniversary season,” King said. “Tennis has given both John and me a wonderful platform for our lives and it will be fun to share stories that take the audience behind the curtain into the real world of our careers.”

McEnroe said it will be the pair’s first show together in London.

“I am really looking forward to coming to London for a first time ever show with Billie Jean King. She is not only the most influential person in the history of Women’s Sports, but also my good friend and a living legend. Working together, we will give our very best to enlighten and entertain you at O2 London on 27/6/27. We hope that you will join us for a great afternoon of live entertainment.”

King won 39 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles during her career, including a record 20 Wimbledon championships. A six-time year-end World No. 1, she founded the WTA, the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Billie Jean King Foundation.

McEnroe won 17 Grand Slam titles and holds the Open Era record for the most combined singles and doubles titles by a man, with 155. He has also worked as a commentator and analyst for 12 worldwide television networks.

Tickets will be available through an O2 Priority, LTA and AELTC presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2026. General sale begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 via fane.co.uk/king-mcenroe.