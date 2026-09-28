Catherine Frey appointed to WTA Board of Directors

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Catherine Frey has been appointed to the WTA Tour Board of Directors as a Player Board Representative. In this capacity she will serve as a link between the governing leadership of the Tour, WTA athletes, and their representatives on the WTA Players’ Council, ensuring their views are represented in decision-making at the top of professional women’s tennis.

Catherine brings a combination of deep financial and transactional expertise, governance discipline, and passion for the sport of tennis. She has a track record of navigating complex, multi-stakeholder organizations through periods of transformation and is well equipped to support the WTA as it scales its commercial ambitions and evaluates strategic opportunities.

Catherine has more than 35 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, M&A and financial engineering, at organizations including Morgan Stanley, Bear Stearns, Drexel Burnham Lambert and MatlinPatterson Global Advisors. She is the co-founder and managing partner of F2P Ventures, advising companies on capital strategy, risk mitigation, stakeholder communication, and strategic partnerships to drive growth and shareholder value.

She also serves as an independent director on the boards of Heathcare.com, a private equity backed digital health marketplace and Runaway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a publicly traded business development company.

Catherine stated: “I’m excited to bring my experience in finance, strategy and governance to the WTA and, most importantly, to help ensure that players’ voices are central to the decisions that will shape the future of the Tour. By continuing to build a stronger and more sustainable business, we can create even greater opportunities for everyone who is invested in the sport, especially the players. It is an honor to serve the WTA and to be part of what comes next.”