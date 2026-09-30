WTA Ventures and QQ Music agree to content partnership for 2026 China Swing

BEIJING, CHINA – WTA Ventures and QQ Music, China’s top music streaming service, announced a new strategic partnership that will bring music and women's tennis together to create new experiences for fans across the 2026 China Swing of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The agreement marks WTA Ventures' first partnership with a music streaming platform from China.

The partnership will launch during the China Open in Beijing (September 28th – October 11th) and will run across all five tournaments of the 2026 WTA China Swing: China Open, Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, 2026 BNB Ningbo Open, Guangzhou Open and Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

WTA Ventures and QQ Music will co-create content that blends music with the stories of women's tennis. Through this initiative, music will express the players' distinctive personalities and emotions, giving fans a new way to experience the tournaments beyond the scoreboard. The partnership is also designed to reach Chinese-speaking communities more deeply, build greater connection with fans, and encourage more people to follow and play tennis.

The partnership comes at a time of continued growth for women's tennis in China, with Chinese players among the world's best, including World No.38 Wang Xinyu, World No.57 Zhang Shuai, and 2024 Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Total viewership of WTA international events in China increased more than 30-fold in 2025. Over the same year, the WTA's official social media accounts in China grew their combined following by 17% year-on-year to 2.3 million, with short-video platforms Douyin, Rednote, and WeChat channels as the main driver at more than 370% growth.

Sarah Swanson, Chief Marketing Officer of WTA Ventures, said: "This is our comprehensive content co-creation partnership with a music streaming platform in China, and one of the latest initiatives of the WTA's Chinese-language digital media strategy. We want women's tennis to keep extending its reach through music as a medium, bringing the excitement of the WTA Tour to even more people.”

Hau Zhang, Vice President of QQ Music Business of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, said: "Tennis is one of the most popular sports in China. We are honoured to join WTA Ventures in exploring new ways to bring tennis and music together, and to promote women's tennis in China."