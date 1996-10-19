Ranking

Rebecca Sramkova

TopCourt Logo
SLOVAK REPUBLIC
Height
5' 10"
1.79m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Oct 19 1996
Birthplace
Bratislava, Slovakia
Current Ranking
0
Sep 23 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Sep 23 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R128 x4
W/L
0/4
2024, 2022, 2017

Australian Open

R128 x1
2017

Roland Garros

R128 x2
2024, 2022

Wimbledon

R128 x1
2024

US Open

Personal

Coached by Milan Martinec

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2024 - Monastir; 2023 - Bari.

Career in Review

Standout performance of 2023 was reaching QF at Warsaw (l. Maria). Also achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Bari on clay (l. Zidansek).

Best result in 2022 was making 1r as a qualifier at Roland Garros (as LL, l. Kasatkina).

Continued on ITF circuit from 2019 – 2021, also making 2r at Tour level at Prague 2020 (l. Jones) and again at Prague 2021 (as qualifier, l. Kuzmova).

Reached Grand Slam main draw in 2017 at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Duan) and won first WTA main draw match at Gstaad over Nina Stojanovic.

Broke into Top 200 for first time in 2016 following title run at ITF Rome $25K and also made Grand Slam debut at US Open that season (l. Karatantcheva in Q1).

Played first WTA match in qualifying at Nottingham in 2015 (l. Zhu).

Won first ITF title in 2013 on clay at Vrnjacka Banja $10K.

Began on professional circuit in 2012 at Velenje $10K at the age of 15.

W/L 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/0
2024
-
R128
R128
-
2023
-
-
-
-
2022
-
R128
-
-
2021
-
-
-
-
2020
-
-
-
-
2019
-
-
-
-
2018
-
-
-
-
2017
R128
-
-
-
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
61
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
61
Sep 23, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
-
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
364
May 24, 2021
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 61
2023 121 129
2022 163 316
2021 167 167
2020 170 203
2019 140 171
2018 227 233
2017 111 324
2016 119 119
2015 272 312
2014 377 444
2013 527 605
2012 1091 1158
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 1282
2023 513 986
2022 465 550
2021 364 486
2020 366 398
2019 368 375
2018 995
2017 401 976
2016 437 454
2015 440 547
2014 543 652
2013 876 908
Week Week by Week Ranking
Sep 23, 2024 61
Sep 16, 2024 102
Sep 9, 2024 136
Aug 26, 2024 113
Aug 19, 2024 114
Aug 12, 2024 113
Aug 5, 2024 108
Jul 29, 2024 111
Jul 22, 2024 103
Jul 15, 2024 109
Jul 1, 2024 105
Jun 24, 2024 103
Jun 17, 2024 105
Jun 10, 2024 112
May 27, 2024 101
May 20, 2024 89
May 6, 2024 120
Apr 22, 2024 116
Apr 15, 2024 117
Apr 8, 2024 117
Apr 1, 2024 121
Mar 18, 2024 117