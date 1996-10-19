Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
Sramkova overpowers Siegemund to capture first WTA title in Hua Hin2024 Hua Hin 2 • 1 day ago
Sramkova powers into second straight WTA singles final2024 Hua Hin 2 • September 21, 2024
Sramkova bests Fett in Hua Hin, makes back-to-back WTA semifinals2024 Hua Hin 2 • September 20, 2024
Sramkova ousts Linette in Hua Hin to reach second WTA quarterfinal in a row2024 Hua Hin 2 • September 19, 2024
Sramkova reels in Thai qualifier Sawangkaew in late-night Hua Hin thriller2024 Hua Hin 2 • September 17, 2024
Qualifier Kartal holds off Sramkova in Monastir to claim first WTA title2024 Monastir • September 15, 2024
Sramkova ousts Bronzetti in Monastir to make first WTA final2024 Monastir • September 14, 2024
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Sramkova captures maiden title, defeats Siegemund in Hua Hin2024 Hua Hin 2 • 1 day ago
British qualifier Kartal charges to first WTA singles title in Monastir2024 Monastir • September 15, 2024
First-time finalists Sramkova and Kartal to face off for Monastir title2024 Monastir • September 14, 2024
Watch: Sramkova finds brilliant winner with her third tweener of the week2024 Monastir • September 13, 2024
How qualifier Rebecca Sramkova has overcome impaired eyesight and injuries2024 Rome • May 12, 2024
Swiatek rolls, Muchova stunned in Warsaw second round2023 Warsaw • July 27, 2023
Andrianjafitrimo, Lazaro Garcia score Australian Open qualifying upsets2022 Australian Open • January 9, 2022
Bacsinszky, Gauff progress in Roland Garros qualifying, Oprandi victorious on…2019 - ROLAND GARROS - FRANCE • May 22, 2019
Coached by Milan Martinec
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2024 - Monastir; 2023 - Bari.
Career in Review
Standout performance of 2023 was reaching QF at Warsaw (l. Maria). Also achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Bari on clay (l. Zidansek).
Best result in 2022 was making 1r as a qualifier at Roland Garros (as LL, l. Kasatkina).
Continued on ITF circuit from 2019 – 2021, also making 2r at Tour level at Prague 2020 (l. Jones) and again at Prague 2021 (as qualifier, l. Kuzmova).
Reached Grand Slam main draw in 2017 at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Duan) and won first WTA main draw match at Gstaad over Nina Stojanovic.
Broke into Top 200 for first time in 2016 following title run at ITF Rome $25K and also made Grand Slam debut at US Open that season (l. Karatantcheva in Q1).
Played first WTA match in qualifying at Nottingham in 2015 (l. Zhu).
Won first ITF title in 2013 on clay at Vrnjacka Banja $10K.
Began on professional circuit in 2012 at Velenje $10K at the age of 15.
|W/L
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2024
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|
-
|2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2022
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2017
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|61
|2023
|121
|129
|2022
|163
|316
|2021
|167
|167
|2020
|170
|203
|2019
|140
|171
|2018
|227
|233
|2017
|111
|324
|2016
|119
|119
|2015
|272
|312
|2014
|377
|444
|2013
|527
|605
|2012
|1091
|1158
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|1282
|2023
|513
|986
|2022
|465
|550
|2021
|364
|486
|2020
|366
|398
|2019
|368
|375
|2018
|995
|2017
|401
|976
|2016
|437
|454
|2015
|440
|547
|2014
|543
|652
|2013
|876
|908
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Sep 23, 2024
|61
|Sep 16, 2024
|102
|Sep 9, 2024
|136
|Aug 26, 2024
|113
|Aug 19, 2024
|114
|Aug 12, 2024
|113
|Aug 5, 2024
|108
|Jul 29, 2024
|111
|Jul 22, 2024
|103
|Jul 15, 2024
|109
|Jul 1, 2024
|105
|Jun 24, 2024
|103
|Jun 17, 2024
|105
|Jun 10, 2024
|112
|May 27, 2024
|101
|May 20, 2024
|89
|May 6, 2024
|120
|Apr 22, 2024
|116
|Apr 15, 2024
|117
|Apr 8, 2024
|117
|Apr 1, 2024
|121
|Mar 18, 2024
|117