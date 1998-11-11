Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2024 - 's-Hertogenbosch

2022 - Washington DC, Cleveland, Tokyo

2021 - Berlin



Finalist (4): 2025 - Strasbourg

2023 - Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Beijing



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2026 - Stuttgart (w/Melichar-Martinez)

2025 - Ningbo (w/Melichar-Martinez)

2024 - Seoul (w/Melichar-Martinez)

2023 - Dubai (w/V.Kudermetova)



Finalist (1): 2025 - 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Melichar-Martinez)





Career in Review

Reached ninth career final in 2025 with runner-up finish at Strasbourg, as well as SF at Adelaide and Berlin and reached QF at a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Swiatek). Ended the year ranked inside the Top 20 for a third consecutive year (No.17)



Won third career WTA doubles title in 2025 at Ningbo (w/Melichar-Martniez) and reached a further doubles finals at 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Melichar-Martinez)



In 2024, won one title at 's-Hertogenbosch (d. Andreescu in final); also reached SF at Abu Dhabi (l. eventual champion Rybakina); notably reached the QF at Cincinnati (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and 4r at US Open (l. Swiatek)



Won one doubles title in 2024 at Seoul (w/Melichar-Martinez)



Ended 2023 ranked No.16; reached three finals at Abu Dhabi (l. Bencic in F), Montreal (l. Pegula in F) and Beijing (l. Swiatek)



Also in 2023, reached SF at Washington DC and qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai going 1-1 in group play



In doubles in 2023, won title at Dubai (w/Veronika Kudermetova)



Lifted three titles in 2022, at Washington DC (d. Kanepi in F), Cleveland (d. Sasnovich in F) and Tokyo (d. Q.Zheng in F) ending year at No.20, her first Top 20 year-end ranking



Also made SF at 2022 Stuttgart, QF at Adelaide 250, R16 at US Open and made Top 20 debut on October 24; earned first Top 10 win of career over No.7 Karolina Pliskova at Stuttgart



Highlight of 2021 was coming through qualifying to lift maiden WTA title at Berlin (d. Bencic in F) and breaking into Top 50 on September 13 finishing the year at No.39, her first year-end Top 100 ranking



Reached two further SFs in 2021, at Luxembourg and Courmayeur and reached R16 at Wimbledon



Earned first Top 20 win of career over No.11 Kiki Bertens at 2021 Miami



In 2020 reached 2r at Brisbane (as qualifier, d.No.24 Stephens, l. No.7 Kvitova) and Palermo (as qualifier, l. Martic), and fell 1r four times (including Australian Open, US Open and Roland Garros)



Appeared in the first WTA main draws of her career in 2019, highlighted by SF run at Palermo (as LL, l. eventual champion Teichmann), 2r showing at Lausanne (l. Han) and falling 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Vekic)



Contested qualifying at a WTA event for the first time at 2019 Australian Open



Made professional debut on ITF circuit in 2013; owns four singles titles on the ITF Circuit



