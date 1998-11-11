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Liudmila
Samsonova

27 yrs
5' 11" (1.82m)
Current Singles Rank
43
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
15 / 19
Prize Money
$1,128,272

Stories

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Biography

  • Previously trained in Rome with Alessandro Dumitrache and worked with Alessandro Piccari
  • Parents are Dmitry Samsonov and Svetlana Samsonova
  • Hobbies include listening to and playing music, attending concerts and watching films
  • Idolizes Maria Sharapova
  • Favorite shot is her forehand and favorite surface to play on is hard court

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

12

Height

5' 11" (1.82m)

Birthday

Nov 11, 1998 November 11, 1998

Birthplace

Olenegorsk, Russia

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (5): 2024 - 's-Hertogenbosch
2022 - Washington DC, Cleveland, Tokyo
2021 - Berlin

Finalist (4): 2025 - Strasbourg
2023 - Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Beijing

DOUBLES
Winner (4): 2026 - Stuttgart (w/Melichar-Martinez)
2025 - Ningbo (w/Melichar-Martinez)
2024 - Seoul (w/Melichar-Martinez)
2023 - Dubai (w/V.Kudermetova)

Finalist (1): 2025 - 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Melichar-Martinez)

Career in Review

Reached ninth career final in 2025 with runner-up finish at Strasbourg, as well as SF at Adelaide and Berlin and reached QF at a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Swiatek). Ended the year ranked inside the Top 20 for a third consecutive year (No.17)

Won third career WTA doubles title in 2025 at Ningbo (w/Melichar-Martniez) and reached a further doubles finals at 's-Hertogenbosch (w/Melichar-Martinez)

In 2024, won one title at 's-Hertogenbosch (d. Andreescu in final); also reached SF at Abu Dhabi (l. eventual champion Rybakina); notably reached the QF at Cincinnati (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and 4r at US Open (l. Swiatek)

Won one doubles title in 2024 at Seoul (w/Melichar-Martinez)

Ended 2023 ranked No.16; reached three finals at Abu Dhabi (l. Bencic in F), Montreal (l. Pegula in F) and Beijing (l. Swiatek)

Also in 2023, reached SF at Washington DC and qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai going 1-1 in group play

In doubles in 2023, won title at Dubai (w/Veronika Kudermetova)

Lifted three titles in 2022, at Washington DC (d. Kanepi in F), Cleveland (d. Sasnovich in F) and Tokyo (d. Q.Zheng in F) ending year at No.20, her first Top 20 year-end ranking

Also made SF at 2022 Stuttgart, QF at Adelaide 250, R16 at US Open and made Top 20 debut on October 24; earned first Top 10 win of career over No.7 Karolina Pliskova at Stuttgart

Highlight of 2021 was coming through qualifying to lift maiden WTA title at Berlin (d. Bencic in F) and breaking into Top 50 on September 13 finishing the year at No.39, her first year-end Top 100 ranking

Reached two further SFs in 2021, at Luxembourg and Courmayeur and reached R16 at Wimbledon

Earned first Top 20 win of career over No.11 Kiki Bertens at 2021 Miami

In 2020 reached 2r at Brisbane (as qualifier, d.No.24 Stephens, l. No.7 Kvitova) and Palermo (as qualifier, l. Martic), and fell 1r four times (including Australian Open, US Open and Roland Garros)

Appeared in the first WTA main draws of her career in 2019, highlighted by SF run at Palermo (as LL, l. eventual champion Teichmann), 2r showing at Lausanne (l. Han) and falling 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros (as qualifier, l. Vekic)

Contested qualifying at a WTA event for the first time at 2019 Australian Open

Made professional debut on ITF circuit in 2013; owns four singles titles on the ITF Circuit

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Liudmila Samsonova, 2026 Cincinnati R1

Samsonova outlasts Putintseva in Cincinnati three-hour thriller

05:48
1d ago
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Swiatek returns to Top 5, Rybakina narrows gap to No. 1

6m read
1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
Match Reaction

Osaka extends quarterfinal streak with win over Fernandez in Toronto

3m read
6d ago
Naomi Osaka, Toronto 2026
highlights

Down two breaks in final set, Rybakina holds off Samsonova in Toronto last 16

6d ago
Elena Rybakina, Day 8
04:59
highlights

Samsonova fends off Joint in three sets to advance in Toronto

1w ago
Liudmila Samsonova, Toronto 2026
05:00
highlights

Kato, Samsonova outduel Eala and Venus Williams under the lights on Centre Court

1w ago
Liudmila Samsonova and Miyu Kato, Toronto 2026
05:00
highlights

Samsonova extends her run of good form to top Krjecikova in Toronto

1w ago
Liudmila Samsonova, Toronto 2026
04:00