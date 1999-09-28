Ranking

Kayla Day
USA
WTA Singles Titles

WTA Doubles Titles

Prize Money

W/L Singles

W/L Doubles

Career Highest Ranking

WTA Ranking

Age

Date of Birth

Place of Birth

Height

Plays

UNITED STATES
Height
5' 8"
1.73m
Plays
Left-Handed
Age
-
Sep 28 1999
Birthplace
Santa Barbara, USA
Current Ranking
0
Jul 24 2023
0
YTD 2023
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2023
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2023
Career High
0
Jul 24 2023
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R32 x1
W/L
3/4
2023

Australian Open

R128 x1
2017

Roland Garros

R32 x1
2023

Wimbledon

US Open

R64 x1
2016

Personal

Coached by Cecil Mamiit
Born in Santa Barbara, California. Mother is Dana; father is Andrew
Started playing tennis aged eight after watching her mother play
Favourite surface is clay, favourite shot is forehand; off-court enjoys cooking
Speaks English and Czech (mother's family background)

W/L 0/1 2/1 0/0 1/2
2023
-
R32
-
-
2022
-
-
-
-
2021
-
-
-
-
2020
-
-
-
-
2019
-
-
-
-
2018
-
-
-
-
2017
R128
-
-
R128
2016
-
-
-
R64
2023
Singles Ranking
Current Singles
94
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
94
Jul 24, 2023
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
1123
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
133
Jan 29, 2018
2023 94
2022 176 195
2021 374 375
2020 423 475
2019 311 440
2018 139 300
2017 122 154
2016 195 195
2015 974 988
2023 541
2022 524 586
2021 445 574
2020 418 443
2019 506 512
2018 133 780
2017 135 135
2023
Jul 24, 2023 94
Jul 17, 2023 125
Jul 3, 2023 120
Jun 26, 2023 119
Jun 19, 2023 116
Jun 12, 2023 116
May 29, 2023 138
May 22, 2023 138
May 8, 2023 137
Apr 24, 2023 183
Apr 17, 2023 181
Apr 10, 2023 182
Apr 3, 2023 184
Mar 20, 2023 187
Mar 6, 2023 186
Feb 27, 2023 182
Feb 20, 2023 188
Feb 13, 2023 188
Feb 6, 2023 187
Jan 30, 2023 189
Jan 16, 2023 193
Jan 9, 2023 194
Jan 2, 2023 198
Dec 26, 2022 197
Dec 19, 2022 196
Dec 12, 2022 197
Dec 5, 2022 196
Nov 28, 2022 196
Nov 21, 2022 196
Nov 14, 2022 196
Nov 7, 2022 195
Oct 31, 2022 176
Oct 24, 2022 176
Oct 17, 2022 194
Oct 10, 2022 216
Oct 3, 2022 212
Sep 26, 2022 194
Sep 19, 2022 198
Sep 12, 2022 195
Aug 29, 2022 211
Aug 22, 2022 211
Aug 15, 2022 212
Aug 8, 2022 213
Aug 1, 2022 230
Jul 25, 2022 231
Jul 18, 2022 234
Jul 11, 2022 238
Jun 27, 2022 265
Jun 20, 2022 267
Jun 13, 2022 264
Jun 6, 2022 263
May 23, 2022 334
May 16, 2022 326
May 9, 2022 320
Apr 25, 2022 335
Apr 18, 2022 343
Apr 11, 2022 345
Apr 4, 2022 347
Mar 21, 2022 349
Mar 7, 2022 345
Feb 28, 2022 357
Feb 21, 2022 363
Feb 14, 2022 365
Feb 7, 2022 372
Jan 31, 2022 370
Jan 17, 2022 374
Jan 10, 2022 379
Jan 3, 2022 379
Dec 27, 2021 378
Dec 20, 2021 377
Dec 13, 2021 377
Dec 6, 2021 375
Nov 29, 2021 376
Nov 22, 2021 374
Nov 15, 2021 375
Nov 8, 2021 376
Nov 1, 2021 427
Oct 25, 2021 418
Oct 18, 2021 417
Oct 4, 2021 433
Sep 27, 2021 578
Sep 20, 2021 574
Sep 13, 2021 573
Aug 30, 2021 563
Aug 23, 2021 560
Aug 16, 2021 560
Aug 9, 2021 555
Aug 2, 2021 559
Jul 26, 2021 559
Jul 19, 2021 560
Jul 12, 2021 559
Jun 28, 2021 535
Jun 21, 2021 533
Jun 14, 2021 536
May 31, 2021 532
May 24, 2021 530
May 17, 2021 529
May 10, 2021 560
Apr 26, 2021 530
Apr 19, 2021 529
Apr 12, 2021 531
Apr 5, 2021 531
Mar 22, 2021 493
Mar 15, 2021 491
Mar 8, 2021 491
Mar 1, 2021 490
Feb 22, 2021 488
Feb 8, 2021 483
Feb 1, 2021 481
Jan 25, 2021 480
Jan 18, 2021 480
Jan 11, 2021 479
Jan 4, 2021 479
Dec 28, 2020 479
Dec 21, 2020 478
Dec 14, 2020 478
Dec 7, 2020 478
Nov 30, 2020 477
Nov 23, 2020 477
Nov 16, 2020 475
Nov 9, 2020 474
Nov 2, 2020 474
Oct 26, 2020 473
Oct 19, 2020 478
Oct 12, 2020 478
Sep 28, 2020 474
Sep 21, 2020 473
Sep 14, 2020 471
Aug 31, 2020 467
Aug 17, 2020 467
Aug 10, 2020 467
Mar 16, 2020 468
Mar 9, 2020 480
Mar 2, 2020 477
Feb 24, 2020 451
Feb 17, 2020 443
Feb 10, 2020 441
Feb 3, 2020 443
Jan 20, 2020 423
Jan 13, 2020 423
Jan 6, 2020 424
Dec 30, 2019 424
Dec 23, 2019 425
Dec 16, 2019 426
Dec 9, 2019 429
Dec 2, 2019 430
Nov 25, 2019 424
Nov 18, 2019 424
Nov 11, 2019 434
Nov 4, 2019 440
Oct 21, 2019 365
Oct 14, 2019 365
Oct 7, 2019 370
Sep 30, 2019 366
Sep 23, 2019 369
Sep 16, 2019 372
Sep 9, 2019 352
Aug 26, 2019 346
Aug 19, 2019 344
Aug 12, 2019 342
Aug 5, 2019 338
Jul 29, 2019 324
Jul 22, 2019 322
Jul 15, 2019 321
Jul 1, 2019 345
Jun 24, 2019 343
Jun 17, 2019 340
Jun 10, 2019 343
May 27, 2019 347
May 20, 2019 346
May 13, 2019 342
May 6, 2019 345
Apr 29, 2019 367
Apr 22, 2019 370
Apr 15, 2019 367
Apr 8, 2019 367
Apr 1, 2019 367
Mar 18, 2019 368
Mar 4, 2019 348
Feb 25, 2019 362
Feb 18, 2019 367
Feb 11, 2019 367
Feb 4, 2019 365
Jan 28, 2019 364
Jan 14, 2019 311
Jan 7, 2019 311
Dec 31, 2018 313
Dec 24, 2018 319
Dec 17, 2018 318
Dec 10, 2018 318
Dec 3, 2018 320
Nov 26, 2018 321
Nov 19, 2018 322
Nov 12, 2018 323
Nov 5, 2018 300
Oct 29, 2018 323
Oct 22, 2018 302
Oct 15, 2018 291
Oct 8, 2018 282
Oct 1, 2018 284
Sep 24, 2018 278
Sep 17, 2018 284
Sep 10, 2018 299
Aug 27, 2018 296
Aug 20, 2018 295
Aug 13, 2018 293
Aug 6, 2018 289
Jul 30, 2018 246
Jul 23, 2018 243
Jul 16, 2018 240
Jul 2, 2018 235
Jun 25, 2018 235
Jun 18, 2018 232
Jun 11, 2018 236
May 28, 2018 189
May 21, 2018 192
May 14, 2018 184
May 7, 2018 187
Apr 30, 2018 179
Apr 23, 2018 183
Apr 16, 2018 183
Apr 9, 2018 182
Apr 2, 2018 182
Mar 19, 2018 183
Mar 5, 2018 159
Feb 26, 2018 148
Feb 19, 2018 148
Feb 12, 2018 147
Feb 5, 2018 148
Jan 29, 2018 139
Jan 15, 2018 150
Jan 8, 2018 151
Jan 1, 2018 151
Dec 25, 2017 151
Dec 18, 2017 152
Dec 11, 2017 151
Dec 4, 2017 151
Nov 27, 2017 152
Nov 20, 2017 150
Nov 13, 2017 151
Nov 6, 2017 154
Oct 30, 2017 144
Oct 23, 2017 130
Oct 16, 2017 135
Oct 9, 2017 140
Oct 2, 2017 141
Sep 25, 2017 143
Sep 18, 2017 139
Sep 11, 2017 140
Aug 28, 2017 128
Aug 21, 2017 126
Aug 14, 2017 123
Aug 7, 2017 122
Jul 31, 2017 129
Jul 24, 2017 130
Jul 17, 2017 129
Jul 3, 2017 124
Jun 26, 2017 122
Jun 19, 2017 122
Jun 12, 2017 123
May 29, 2017 149
May 22, 2017 148
May 15, 2017 144
May 8, 2017 143
May 1, 2017 150
Apr 24, 2017 147
Apr 17, 2017 150
Apr 10, 2017 150
Apr 3, 2017 151
Mar 20, 2017 153
Mar 6, 2017 175
Feb 27, 2017 184
Feb 20, 2017 181
Feb 13, 2017 182
Feb 6, 2017 184
Jan 30, 2017 200
Jan 16, 2017 197
Jan 9, 2017 194
Jan 2, 2017 194
Dec 26, 2016 198
Dec 19, 2016 198
Dec 12, 2016 196
Dec 5, 2016 196
Nov 28, 2016 196
Nov 21, 2016 197
Nov 14, 2016 195
Nov 7, 2016 195
Oct 31, 2016 207
Oct 24, 2016 268
Oct 17, 2016 271
Oct 10, 2016 271
Oct 3, 2016 272
Sep 26, 2016 274
Sep 19, 2016 270
Sep 12, 2016 269
Aug 29, 2016 374
Aug 22, 2016 426
Aug 15, 2016 424
Aug 8, 2016 441
Aug 1, 2016 442
Jul 25, 2016 444
Jul 18, 2016 447
Jul 11, 2016 444
Jun 27, 2016 442
Jun 20, 2016 437
Jun 13, 2016 433
Jun 6, 2016 429
May 23, 2016 435
May 16, 2016 541
May 9, 2016 541