Grand Slam Record
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Personal
Coached by Cecil Mamiit
Born in Santa Barbara, California. Mother is Dana; father is Andrew
Started playing tennis aged eight after watching her mother play
Favourite surface is clay, favourite shot is forehand; off-court enjoys cooking
Speaks English and Czech (mother's family background)
Career Highlights
Career in Review
- Singles
- Doubles
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/1
|2/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2023
|
-
|
R32
|
-
|
-
|2022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2017
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|2016
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
R64
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|94
|2022
|176
|195
|2021
|374
|375
|2020
|423
|475
|2019
|311
|440
|2018
|139
|300
|2017
|122
|154
|2016
|195
|195
|2015
|974
|988
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|541
|2022
|524
|586
|2021
|445
|574
|2020
|418
|443
|2019
|506
|512
|2018
|133
|780
|2017
|135
|135
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jul 24, 2023
|94
|Jul 17, 2023
|125
|Jul 3, 2023
|120
|Jun 26, 2023
|119
|Jun 19, 2023
|116
|Jun 12, 2023
|116
|May 29, 2023
|138
|May 22, 2023
|138
|May 8, 2023
|137
|Apr 24, 2023
|183
|Apr 17, 2023
|181
|Apr 10, 2023
|182
|Apr 3, 2023
|184
|Mar 20, 2023
|187
|Mar 6, 2023
|186
|Feb 27, 2023
|182
|Feb 20, 2023
|188
|Feb 13, 2023
|188
|Feb 6, 2023
|187
|Jan 30, 2023
|189
|Jan 16, 2023
|193
|Jan 9, 2023
|194
|Jan 2, 2023
|198
|Dec 26, 2022
|197
|Dec 19, 2022
|196
|Dec 12, 2022
|197
|Dec 5, 2022
|196
|Nov 28, 2022
|196
|Nov 21, 2022
|196
|Nov 14, 2022
|196
|Nov 7, 2022
|195
|Oct 31, 2022
|176
|Oct 24, 2022
|176
|Oct 17, 2022
|194
|Oct 10, 2022
|216
|Oct 3, 2022
|212
|Sep 26, 2022
|194
|Sep 19, 2022
|198
|Sep 12, 2022
|195
|Aug 29, 2022
|211
|Aug 22, 2022
|211
|Aug 15, 2022
|212
|Aug 8, 2022
|213
|Aug 1, 2022
|230
|Jul 25, 2022
|231
|Jul 18, 2022
|234
|Jul 11, 2022
|238
|Jun 27, 2022
|265
|Jun 20, 2022
|267
|Jun 13, 2022
|264
|Jun 6, 2022
|263
|May 23, 2022
|334
|May 16, 2022
|326
|May 9, 2022
|320
|Apr 25, 2022
|335
|Apr 18, 2022
|343
|Apr 11, 2022
|345
|Apr 4, 2022
|347
|Mar 21, 2022
|349
|Mar 7, 2022
|345
|Feb 28, 2022
|357
|Feb 21, 2022
|363
|Feb 14, 2022
|365
|Feb 7, 2022
|372
|Jan 31, 2022
|370
|Jan 17, 2022
|374
|Jan 10, 2022
|379
|Jan 3, 2022
|379
|Dec 27, 2021
|378
|Dec 20, 2021
|377
|Dec 13, 2021
|377
|Dec 6, 2021
|375
|Nov 29, 2021
|376
|Nov 22, 2021
|374
|Nov 15, 2021
|375
|Nov 8, 2021
|376
|Nov 1, 2021
|427
|Oct 25, 2021
|418
|Oct 18, 2021
|417
|Oct 4, 2021
|433
|Sep 27, 2021
|578
|Sep 20, 2021
|574
|Sep 13, 2021
|573
|Aug 30, 2021
|563
|Aug 23, 2021
|560
|Aug 16, 2021
|560
|Aug 9, 2021
|555
|Aug 2, 2021
|559
|Jul 26, 2021
|559
|Jul 19, 2021
|560
|Jul 12, 2021
|559
|Jun 28, 2021
|535
|Jun 21, 2021
|533
|Jun 14, 2021
|536
|May 31, 2021
|532
|May 24, 2021
|530
|May 17, 2021
|529
|May 10, 2021
|560
|Apr 26, 2021
|530
|Apr 19, 2021
|529
|Apr 12, 2021
|531
|Apr 5, 2021
|531
|Mar 22, 2021
|493
|Mar 15, 2021
|491
|Mar 8, 2021
|491
|Mar 1, 2021
|490
|Feb 22, 2021
|488
|Feb 8, 2021
|483
|Feb 1, 2021
|481
|Jan 25, 2021
|480
|Jan 18, 2021
|480
|Jan 11, 2021
|479
|Jan 4, 2021
|479
|Dec 28, 2020
|479
|Dec 21, 2020
|478
|Dec 14, 2020
|478
|Dec 7, 2020
|478
|Nov 30, 2020
|477
|Nov 23, 2020
|477
|Nov 16, 2020
|475
|Nov 9, 2020
|474
|Nov 2, 2020
|474
|Oct 26, 2020
|473
|Oct 19, 2020
|478
|Oct 12, 2020
|478
|Sep 28, 2020
|474
|Sep 21, 2020
|473
|Sep 14, 2020
|471
|Aug 31, 2020
|467
|Aug 17, 2020
|467
|Aug 10, 2020
|467
|Mar 16, 2020
|468
|Mar 9, 2020
|480
|Mar 2, 2020
|477
|Feb 24, 2020
|451
|Feb 17, 2020
|443
|Feb 10, 2020
|441
|Feb 3, 2020
|443
|Jan 20, 2020
|423
|Jan 13, 2020
|423
|Jan 6, 2020
|424
|Dec 30, 2019
|424
|Dec 23, 2019
|425
|Dec 16, 2019
|426
|Dec 9, 2019
|429
|Dec 2, 2019
|430
|Nov 25, 2019
|424
|Nov 18, 2019
|424
|Nov 11, 2019
|434
|Nov 4, 2019
|440
|Oct 21, 2019
|365
|Oct 14, 2019
|365
|Oct 7, 2019
|370
|Sep 30, 2019
|366
|Sep 23, 2019
|369
|Sep 16, 2019
|372
|Sep 9, 2019
|352
|Aug 26, 2019
|346
|Aug 19, 2019
|344
|Aug 12, 2019
|342
|Aug 5, 2019
|338
|Jul 29, 2019
|324
|Jul 22, 2019
|322
|Jul 15, 2019
|321
|Jul 1, 2019
|345
|Jun 24, 2019
|343
|Jun 17, 2019
|340
|Jun 10, 2019
|343
|May 27, 2019
|347
|May 20, 2019
|346
|May 13, 2019
|342
|May 6, 2019
|345
|Apr 29, 2019
|367
|Apr 22, 2019
|370
|Apr 15, 2019
|367
|Apr 8, 2019
|367
|Apr 1, 2019
|367
|Mar 18, 2019
|368
|Mar 4, 2019
|348
|Feb 25, 2019
|362
|Feb 18, 2019
|367
|Feb 11, 2019
|367
|Feb 4, 2019
|365
|Jan 28, 2019
|364
|Jan 14, 2019
|311
|Jan 7, 2019
|311
|Dec 31, 2018
|313
|Dec 24, 2018
|319
|Dec 17, 2018
|318
|Dec 10, 2018
|318
|Dec 3, 2018
|320
|Nov 26, 2018
|321
|Nov 19, 2018
|322
|Nov 12, 2018
|323
|Nov 5, 2018
|300
|Oct 29, 2018
|323
|Oct 22, 2018
|302
|Oct 15, 2018
|291
|Oct 8, 2018
|282
|Oct 1, 2018
|284
|Sep 24, 2018
|278
|Sep 17, 2018
|284
|Sep 10, 2018
|299
|Aug 27, 2018
|296
|Aug 20, 2018
|295
|Aug 13, 2018
|293
|Aug 6, 2018
|289
|Jul 30, 2018
|246
|Jul 23, 2018
|243
|Jul 16, 2018
|240
|Jul 2, 2018
|235
|Jun 25, 2018
|235
|Jun 18, 2018
|232
|Jun 11, 2018
|236
|May 28, 2018
|189
|May 21, 2018
|192
|May 14, 2018
|184
|May 7, 2018
|187
|Apr 30, 2018
|179
|Apr 23, 2018
|183
|Apr 16, 2018
|183
|Apr 9, 2018
|182
|Apr 2, 2018
|182
|Mar 19, 2018
|183
|Mar 5, 2018
|159
|Feb 26, 2018
|148
|Feb 19, 2018
|148
|Feb 12, 2018
|147
|Feb 5, 2018
|148
|Jan 29, 2018
|139
|Jan 15, 2018
|150
|Jan 8, 2018
|151
|Jan 1, 2018
|151
|Dec 25, 2017
|151
|Dec 18, 2017
|152
|Dec 11, 2017
|151
|Dec 4, 2017
|151
|Nov 27, 2017
|152
|Nov 20, 2017
|150
|Nov 13, 2017
|151
|Nov 6, 2017
|154
|Oct 30, 2017
|144
|Oct 23, 2017
|130
|Oct 16, 2017
|135
|Oct 9, 2017
|140
|Oct 2, 2017
|141
|Sep 25, 2017
|143
|Sep 18, 2017
|139
|Sep 11, 2017
|140
|Aug 28, 2017
|128
|Aug 21, 2017
|126
|Aug 14, 2017
|123
|Aug 7, 2017
|122
|Jul 31, 2017
|129
|Jul 24, 2017
|130
|Jul 17, 2017
|129
|Jul 3, 2017
|124
|Jun 26, 2017
|122
|Jun 19, 2017
|122
|Jun 12, 2017
|123
|May 29, 2017
|149
|May 22, 2017
|148
|May 15, 2017
|144
|May 8, 2017
|143
|May 1, 2017
|150
|Apr 24, 2017
|147
|Apr 17, 2017
|150
|Apr 10, 2017
|150
|Apr 3, 2017
|151
|Mar 20, 2017
|153
|Mar 6, 2017
|175
|Feb 27, 2017
|184
|Feb 20, 2017
|181
|Feb 13, 2017
|182
|Feb 6, 2017
|184
|Jan 30, 2017
|200
|Jan 16, 2017
|197
|Jan 9, 2017
|194
|Jan 2, 2017
|194
|Dec 26, 2016
|198
|Dec 19, 2016
|198
|Dec 12, 2016
|196
|Dec 5, 2016
|196
|Nov 28, 2016
|196
|Nov 21, 2016
|197
|Nov 14, 2016
|195
|Nov 7, 2016
|195
|Oct 31, 2016
|207
|Oct 24, 2016
|268
|Oct 17, 2016
|271
|Oct 10, 2016
|271
|Oct 3, 2016
|272
|Sep 26, 2016
|274
|Sep 19, 2016
|270
|Sep 12, 2016
|269
|Aug 29, 2016
|374
|Aug 22, 2016
|426
|Aug 15, 2016
|424
|Aug 8, 2016
|441
|Aug 1, 2016
|442
|Jul 25, 2016
|444
|Jul 18, 2016
|447
|Jul 11, 2016
|444
|Jun 27, 2016
|442
|Jun 20, 2016
|437
|Jun 13, 2016
|433
|Jun 6, 2016
|429
|May 23, 2016
|435
|May 16, 2016
|541
|May 9, 2016
|541