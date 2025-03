emiliana arango

Personal

Coached by Felipe Mantilla

Trains at IMG in Bradenton FL

Favorite surface is clay

Started playing tennis aged three

Turned pro at 17 in 2018

Loves animals. Hobbies include walking and kayaking with her toy Australian shepherd, Oreo

Growing up her tennis idol was Nadal

Sponsored by Colsanitas and Wilson

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2025 Merida.





WTA 125

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2025 - Cancun.



Finalist (1): 2024 - Santa Cruz.



Career in Review

In 2024 won main draw matches at WTA 1000 events Miami and Madrid as a qualifier; also made the final at WTA 125 Santa Cruz and semifinal at WTA 125 Guadalajara



Moved into Top 150 for first time in 2023 with breakthrough QF performances at Guadalajara (l. eventual champion Sakkari) and Cluj Napoca (l. Ruse).



Missed first half of 2022 campaign. Best result on return was SF showing at W60 ITF Circuit event at Caldas da Rainha



Posted 38-20 win-loss record in 2021, lifting two ITF Circuit titles



Won maiden ITF Circuit title at W15 Antalya in 2017



Fell 1r on WTA debut at 2016 Bogota



Owns three ITF Circuit singles titles



On the ITF Junior Circuit, posted career-high ranking of No.8 in January 2018, having reached SF at previous year's US Open (l. eventual champion Anisimova)