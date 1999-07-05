suzan lamens

Latest MatchesAll Matches
Personal
Started playing tennis aged six
Favorite surface is hard
Career Highlights
WTA 125 Titles - Singles (1): 2024 - Oeiras.
Career in Review
Produced breakthrough performance in 2024 with QF at Budapest on clay (l. Sasnovich) and claiming WTA 125 Oeiras title (d. Tauson in F)
Played first Tour level matches at 2022 Bogota reaching R16 as a qualifier (l. Bara)
Won first ITF Circuit title at W15 tournament in Alkmaar, Netherlands in 2019
Overall has won four titles in singles and 14 in doubles
Made professional debut at W15 ITF Circuit event in Breda, Netherlands in 2015
- Singles
- Doubles
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|88
|2023
|198
|218
|2022
|161
|213
|2021
|276
|277
|2020
|479
|480
|2019
|532
|532
|2018
|889
|989
|2017
|901
|954
|2016
|987
|1000
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|188
|2023
|183
|220
|2022
|223
|238
|2021
|206
|228
|2020
|303
|320
|2019
|317
|356
|2018
|513
|574
|2017
|553
|589
|2016
|676
|801
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Oct 21, 2024
|88
|Oct 14, 2024
|125
|Oct 7, 2024
|132
|Sep 23, 2024
|137
|Sep 16, 2024
|139
|Sep 9, 2024
|138
|Aug 26, 2024
|121
|Aug 19, 2024
|120
|Aug 12, 2024
|125
|Aug 5, 2024
|122
|Jul 29, 2024
|123
|Jul 22, 2024
|121
|Jul 15, 2024
|137
|Jul 1, 2024
|138
|Jun 24, 2024
|137
|Jun 17, 2024
|135
|Jun 10, 2024
|140
|May 27, 2024
|146
|May 20, 2024
|148
|May 6, 2024
|131
|Apr 22, 2024
|134
|Apr 15, 2024
|163
|Apr 8, 2024
|164
|Apr 1, 2024
|153
|Mar 18, 2024
|156
|Mar 4, 2024
|195
|Feb 26, 2024
|196
|Feb 19, 2024
|203
|Feb 12, 2024
|207
|Feb 5, 2024
|203
|Jan 29, 2024
|203
|Jan 15, 2024
|204
|Jan 8, 2024
|205
|Jan 1, 2024
|207
|Dec 25, 2023
|211
|Dec 18, 2023
|214
|Dec 11, 2023
|213
|Dec 4, 2023
|210
|Nov 27, 2023
|216
|Nov 20, 2023
|225
|Nov 13, 2023
|218
|Nov 6, 2023
|218
|Oct 23, 2023
|216
|Oct 16, 2023
|242
|Oct 9, 2023
|243
|Oct 2, 2023
|241
|Sep 25, 2023
|240
|Sep 18, 2023
|239
|Sep 11, 2023
|238
|Aug 28, 2023
|264
|Aug 21, 2023
|275
|Aug 14, 2023
|278
|Aug 7, 2023
|276
|Jul 31, 2023
|275
|Jul 24, 2023
|278
|Jul 17, 2023
|273
|Jul 3, 2023
|270
|Jun 26, 2023
|269
|Jun 19, 2023
|268
|Jun 12, 2023
|265
|May 29, 2023
|257
|May 22, 2023
|249
|May 8, 2023
|305
|Apr 24, 2023
|287
|Apr 17, 2023
|285
|Apr 10, 2023
|283
|Apr 3, 2023
|272
|Mar 20, 2023
|230
|Mar 6, 2023
|211
|Feb 27, 2023
|210
|Feb 20, 2023
|211
|Feb 13, 2023
|215