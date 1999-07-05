Ranking

Previous Matches

Suzan Lamens

THE NETHERLANDS
Height
-
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Jul 5 1999
Birthplace
-
Current Ranking
0
Oct 21 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Oct 21 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Photos: Suzan Lamens and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024

Personal

Started playing tennis aged six
Favorite surface is hard

Career Highlights

WTA 125 Titles - Singles (1): 2024 - Oeiras.

Career in Review

Produced breakthrough performance in 2024 with QF at Budapest on clay (l. Sasnovich) and claiming WTA 125 Oeiras title (d. Tauson in F)

Played first Tour level matches at 2022 Bogota reaching R16 as a qualifier (l. Bara)

Won first ITF Circuit title at W15 tournament in Alkmaar, Netherlands in 2019

Overall has won four titles in singles and 14 in doubles

Made professional debut at W15 ITF Circuit event in Breda, Netherlands in 2015

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
88
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
88
Oct 21, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
212
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
183
May 22, 2023
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 88
2023 198 218
2022 161 213
2021 276 277
2020 479 480
2019 532 532
2018 889 989
2017 901 954
2016 987 1000
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 188
2023 183 220
2022 223 238
2021 206 228
2020 303 320
2019 317 356
2018 513 574
2017 553 589
2016 676 801
Week Week by Week Ranking
Oct 21, 2024 88
Oct 14, 2024 125
Oct 7, 2024 132
Sep 23, 2024 137
Sep 16, 2024 139
Sep 9, 2024 138
Aug 26, 2024 121
Aug 19, 2024 120
Aug 12, 2024 125
Aug 5, 2024 122
Jul 29, 2024 123
Jul 22, 2024 121
Jul 15, 2024 137
Jul 1, 2024 138
Jun 24, 2024 137
Jun 17, 2024 135
Jun 10, 2024 140
May 27, 2024 146
May 20, 2024 148
May 6, 2024 131
Apr 22, 2024 134
Apr 15, 2024 163
Apr 8, 2024 164
Apr 1, 2024 153
Mar 18, 2024 156
Mar 4, 2024 195
Feb 26, 2024 196
Feb 19, 2024 203
Feb 12, 2024 207
Feb 5, 2024 203
Jan 29, 2024 203
Jan 15, 2024 204
Jan 8, 2024 205
Jan 1, 2024 207
Dec 25, 2023 211
Dec 18, 2023 214
Dec 11, 2023 213
Dec 4, 2023 210
Nov 27, 2023 216
Nov 20, 2023 225
Nov 13, 2023 218
Nov 6, 2023 218
Oct 23, 2023 216
Oct 16, 2023 242
Oct 9, 2023 243
Oct 2, 2023 241
Sep 25, 2023 240
Sep 18, 2023 239
Sep 11, 2023 238
Aug 28, 2023 264
Aug 21, 2023 275
Aug 14, 2023 278
Aug 7, 2023 276
Jul 31, 2023 275
Jul 24, 2023 278
Jul 17, 2023 273
Jul 3, 2023 270
Jun 26, 2023 269
Jun 19, 2023 268
Jun 12, 2023 265
May 29, 2023 257
May 22, 2023 249
May 8, 2023 305
Apr 24, 2023 287
Apr 17, 2023 285
Apr 10, 2023 283
Apr 3, 2023 272
Mar 20, 2023 230
Mar 6, 2023 211
Feb 27, 2023 210
Feb 20, 2023 211
Feb 13, 2023 215