Simona
Waltert

SUI
24 yrs
Current Ranking
91
Doubles Titles
0
Won / Lost
26 / 5
Prize Money
$241,825

Stories

Biography

  • Coached by Stéphane Bohli

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

98

Height

N/A

Birthday

Dec 13, 2000 December 13, 2000

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2021 - Lausanne (w/Bandecchi).
Finalist (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Carle).


WTA 125 TITLES
DOUBLES (3): 2025 - Ilkley (w/Haverlag), Antalya 3 (w/Bondar); Antalya 2 (w/Carle).

Career in Review

In 2024, reached first career SF at WTA 125 event in Antalya (l. Bouzas Maneiro). Best result on Hologic WTA Tour was 2r run at Iasi(l. Paquet). Won ITF W75 Glasgow (d. Bolkvadze in F)

In 2023 reached a new career-high ranking of No.107

In 2023 reached the finals of ITF $60k Grenoble (l. Dodin) and best results on the WTA Tour were 1r runs at Merida (l. Bonaventure) and Lausanne (l. Bogdan)

In 2023 made her main draw Grand Slam debut with a 2r run as a qualifier at Roland Garros (l. Cocciaretto), later in the season followed up with a 1r run as a qualifier at Wimbledon (l. Bouzkova)

2022 season highlights were reaching her career-first Tour level QF at Lausanne (l. Danilovic), where she also earned her first Top-10 win over the No.7 Collins

In 2021 lifted the W15 Manacor title on the ITF Tour

Made her main draw debut on the WTA Tour in 2019 at Lausanne, where she received a wild card in the single and doubles (w/ Sugnaux) draws; made the 2r in both draws (l. Teichmann and Barthel/Knoll)

In 2019 lifted two W15 titles at Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh

In 2018 lifted her first two $15k titles at Ortisei and Macon

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

Match Reaction
Kaja Juvan, Ljubljana WTA 125

Slovenians Erjavec, Juvan soar to WTA 125 titles; Selekhmeteva wins too

2m read

3w ago

2m read
3w ago
highlights

Waltert saves set points vs. Burillo in Iasi, makes second WTA quarterfinal

2mo ago

2mo ago
Simona Waltert, Iasi 2025
04:36
highlights

Kalinskaya holds off qualifier Waltert to make Singapore quarters

8mo ago

8mo ago
Anna Kalinskaya, Singapore 2025
03:41
highlights

Waltert defeats Tomljanovic in Singapore for first WTA hard-court victory

8mo ago

8mo ago
Simona Waltert, Singapore 2025
01:48

Roland Garros 2023's Grand Slam debuts: Mirra Andreeva, Shymanovich, Waltert

4m read

2y ago

4m read
2y ago
Mirra Andreeva, Roland Garros 2023

The best clay-court points of 2022: Part 4

2y ago

2y ago
Yulia Putintseva, Rome 2022
06:38

Begu bests Jani to capture Bucharest 125 title

4m read

3y ago

4m read
3y ago
Reka Luca Jani, Irina-Camelia Begu - Bucharest 125 2022