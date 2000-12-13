Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2021 - Lausanne (w/Bandecchi).

Finalist (1): 2025 - Iasi (w/Carle).





WTA 125 TITLES

DOUBLES (3): 2025 - Ilkley (w/Haverlag), Antalya 3 (w/Bondar); Antalya 2 (w/Carle).



Career in Review

In 2024, reached first career SF at WTA 125 event in Antalya (l. Bouzas Maneiro). Best result on Hologic WTA Tour was 2r run at Iasi(l. Paquet). Won ITF W75 Glasgow (d. Bolkvadze in F)



In 2023 reached a new career-high ranking of No.107



In 2023 reached the finals of ITF $60k Grenoble (l. Dodin) and best results on the WTA Tour were 1r runs at Merida (l. Bonaventure) and Lausanne (l. Bogdan)



In 2023 made her main draw Grand Slam debut with a 2r run as a qualifier at Roland Garros (l. Cocciaretto), later in the season followed up with a 1r run as a qualifier at Wimbledon (l. Bouzkova)



2022 season highlights were reaching her career-first Tour level QF at Lausanne (l. Danilovic), where she also earned her first Top-10 win over the No.7 Collins



In 2021 lifted the W15 Manacor title on the ITF Tour



Made her main draw debut on the WTA Tour in 2019 at Lausanne, where she received a wild card in the single and doubles (w/ Sugnaux) draws; made the 2r in both draws (l. Teichmann and Barthel/Knoll)



In 2019 lifted two W15 titles at Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh



In 2018 lifted her first two $15k titles at Ortisei and Macon

