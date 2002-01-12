Latest MatchesAll Matches
Latest Player Videos
-
03:06
-
04:57
Qualifier Ito continues dream run in Osaka, overcomes Lys to make semis2024 Osaka • October 18, 2024
-
03:24
Lucky loser Lys squeaks past Kessler into Osaka quarterfinals2024 Osaka • October 16, 2024
-
03:03
Lucky loser Lys dismisses Osorio in Osaka first round2024 Osaka • October 15, 2024
-
03:01
Lys overcomes Sonmez in Monastir to make second WTA semifinal of 20242024 Monastir • September 13, 2024
-
00:42
Watch Eva Lys's superb sportsmanship with set-point overrule in Monastir2024 Monastir • September 13, 2024
-
04:54
Lys dethrones defending champion Mertens in seesaw Monastir three-setter2024 Monastir • September 12, 2024
-
03:46
Lys edges Sramkova in third-set tiebreak to make second WTA semifinal2024 Budapest • July 19, 2024
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Personal
Born in Kyiv, family moved to Germany when she was two years old
Based in Hamburg, father Vladimir continues to coach her and fitness trainer is David Schussmueller
Mother, Maria, is a lawyer, while father, Vladimir, is a former professional tennis player who represented Ukraine at Davis Cup
Has an older sister, Lisa Matviyenko (24), and younger sister, Isabella Lys (7). Lisa is also a professional player, competing on ITF Circuit
Began playing tennis when she was around five years old; father was working as a coach and while her mum studied for her law degree in Germany (had already qualified in Ukraine) they spent a lot of time at the courts
A member of the Porsche Talent Team, also trains with German Tennis Federation in Stuttgart and former WTA player Barbara Rittner is a close mentor. Her agent is Sandra Reichel, who is tournament director of the WTA events in Linz and Hamburg
Says her strengths are playing to her own rhythm, taking the ball early, and fighting spirit
Speaks Russian/Ukrainian, German and English. Has finished top level of in high school in Germany - the 'Abitur', with favorite subject being biology
Career Highlights
Career in Review
Standout results of 2024 came in the second half of the season with semifinals at Budapest (l. eventual champion Shnaider) and Monastir (l. eventual champion Kartal); also made QF at Osaka (l. Ito) and reached a career high ranking of No.105 in September
Reached first career SF at 2023 Cluj Napoca (l. Korpatsch) and QF at Hamburg (l. Rus); defeated No.1 seed Sorana Cirstea at Cluj Napoca for first Top 30 win of career
Also in 2023, made Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open as a qualifier and reached 2r at US Open as a qualifier
Made WTA main draw debut at 2022 Stuttgart reaching 2r as a qualifier and defeated No.38 Viktoria Golubic in 1r while ranked No.342 (l. Swiatek); also in 2022 reached 2r at Lausanne, fell 1r at Hamburg and contested qualifying at Berlin, Wimbledon, US Open and Tallinn
Contested first WTA qualifying rounds at Hamburg and Linz in 2021
Won first ITF Circuit singles title at W25 event in Altenkirchen, Germany in March 2020; owns three ITF singles titles
Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in United States in 2016
- Singles
- Doubles
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|3/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2025
|
R16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2024
|
-
|
R128
|
R128
|
R128
|2023
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
R64
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|91
|2024
|105
|130
|2023
|112
|130
|2022
|123
|123
|2021
|338
|340
|2020
|582
|604
|2018
|1181
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2023
|778
|2022
|768
|777
|2021
|1237
|2020
|1173
|1223
|2019
|1139
|1161
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Jan 27, 2025
|91
|Jan 13, 2025
|128
|Jan 6, 2025
|129
|Dec 30, 2024
|131
|Dec 23, 2024
|131
|Dec 16, 2024
|131
|Dec 9, 2024
|130
|Dec 2, 2024
|130
|Nov 25, 2024
|133
|Nov 18, 2024
|130
|Nov 11, 2024
|130
|Nov 4, 2024
|131
|Oct 28, 2024
|130
|Oct 21, 2024
|124
|Oct 14, 2024
|118
|Oct 7, 2024
|115
|Sep 23, 2024
|105
|Sep 16, 2024
|112
|Sep 9, 2024
|126
|Aug 26, 2024
|112
|Aug 19, 2024
|113
|Aug 12, 2024
|112
|Aug 5, 2024
|112
|Jul 29, 2024
|112
|Jul 22, 2024
|108
|Jul 15, 2024
|129
|Jul 1, 2024
|129
|Jun 24, 2024
|130
|Jun 17, 2024
|129
|Jun 10, 2024
|132
|May 27, 2024
|143
|May 20, 2024
|145
|May 6, 2024
|147
|Apr 22, 2024
|148
|Apr 15, 2024
|147
|Apr 8, 2024
|149
|Apr 1, 2024
|149
|Mar 18, 2024
|146
|Mar 4, 2024
|146
|Feb 26, 2024
|144
|Feb 19, 2024
|151
|Feb 12, 2024
|152
|Feb 5, 2024
|142
|Jan 29, 2024
|143
|Jan 15, 2024
|140
|Jan 8, 2024
|141
|Jan 1, 2024
|138
|Dec 25, 2023
|136
|Dec 18, 2023
|136
|Dec 11, 2023
|136
|Dec 4, 2023
|135
|Nov 27, 2023
|130
|Nov 20, 2023
|131
|Nov 13, 2023
|133
|Nov 6, 2023
|130
|Oct 23, 2023
|114
|Oct 16, 2023
|133
|Oct 9, 2023
|119
|Oct 2, 2023
|121
|Sep 25, 2023
|122
|Sep 18, 2023
|121
|Sep 11, 2023
|119
|Aug 28, 2023
|143
|Aug 21, 2023
|145
|Aug 14, 2023
|146
|Aug 7, 2023
|148
|Jul 31, 2023
|150
|Jul 24, 2023
|167
|Jul 17, 2023
|164
|Jul 3, 2023
|159
|Jun 26, 2023
|159
|Jun 19, 2023
|156
|Jun 12, 2023
|156
|May 29, 2023
|156
|May 22, 2023
|155
|May 8, 2023
|144
|Apr 24, 2023
|134
|Apr 17, 2023
|112
|Apr 10, 2023
|113
|Apr 3, 2023
|114
|Mar 20, 2023
|115
|Mar 6, 2023
|118
|Feb 27, 2023
|121
|Feb 20, 2023
|117
|Feb 13, 2023
|116
|Feb 6, 2023
|126
|Jan 30, 2023
|122
|Jan 16, 2023
|126
|Jan 9, 2023
|127
|Jan 2, 2023
|127
|Dec 26, 2022
|127
|Dec 19, 2022
|128
|Dec 12, 2022
|128
|Dec 5, 2022
|128
|Nov 28, 2022
|126
|Nov 21, 2022
|123
|Nov 14, 2022
|124
|Nov 7, 2022
|123
|Oct 31, 2022
|126
|Oct 24, 2022
|128
|Oct 17, 2022
|134
|Oct 10, 2022
|156
|Oct 3, 2022
|168
|Sep 26, 2022
|172
|Sep 19, 2022
|167
|Sep 12, 2022
|164
|Aug 29, 2022
|171
|Aug 22, 2022
|173
|Aug 15, 2022
|172
|Aug 8, 2022
|183
|Aug 1, 2022
|177
|Jul 25, 2022
|176
|Jul 18, 2022
|179
|Jul 11, 2022
|217
|Jun 27, 2022
|223
|Jun 20, 2022
|224
|Jun 13, 2022
|222
|Jun 6, 2022
|226
|May 23, 2022
|229
|May 16, 2022
|227
|May 9, 2022
|251
|Apr 25, 2022
|283
|Apr 18, 2022
|342
|Apr 11, 2022
|342
|Apr 4, 2022
|344
|Mar 21, 2022
|348
|Mar 7, 2022
|351
|Feb 28, 2022
|311
|Feb 21, 2022
|322
|Feb 14, 2022
|338
|Feb 7, 2022
|343
|Jan 31, 2022
|342
|Jan 17, 2022
|344
|Jan 10, 2022
|347
|Jan 3, 2022
|347
|Dec 27, 2021
|343
|Dec 20, 2021
|342
|Dec 13, 2021
|342
|Dec 6, 2021
|339
|Nov 29, 2021
|339
|Nov 22, 2021
|338
|Nov 15, 2021
|340
|Nov 8, 2021
|342
|Nov 1, 2021
|438
|Oct 25, 2021
|437
|Oct 18, 2021
|436
|Oct 4, 2021
|453
|Sep 27, 2021
|472
|Sep 20, 2021
|512
|Sep 13, 2021
|511
|Aug 30, 2021
|604
|Aug 23, 2021
|601
|Aug 16, 2021
|600
|Aug 9, 2021
|593
|Aug 2, 2021
|593
|Jul 26, 2021
|598
|Jul 19, 2021
|603
|Jul 12, 2021
|597
|Jun 28, 2021
|618
|Jun 21, 2021
|619
|Jun 14, 2021
|622
|May 31, 2021
|620
|May 24, 2021
|621
|May 17, 2021
|621
|May 10, 2021
|620
|Apr 26, 2021
|627
|Apr 19, 2021
|628
|Apr 12, 2021
|627
|Apr 5, 2021
|626
|Mar 22, 2021
|626
|Mar 15, 2021
|623
|Mar 8, 2021
|620
|Mar 1, 2021
|619
|Feb 22, 2021
|619
|Feb 8, 2021
|616
|Feb 1, 2021
|616
|Jan 25, 2021
|612
|Jan 18, 2021
|610
|Jan 11, 2021
|610
|Jan 4, 2021
|610
|Dec 28, 2020
|609
|Dec 21, 2020
|609
|Dec 14, 2020
|607
|Dec 7, 2020
|606
|Nov 30, 2020
|604
|Nov 23, 2020
|604
|Nov 16, 2020
|604
|Nov 9, 2020
|602
|Nov 2, 2020
|603
|Oct 26, 2020
|602
|Oct 19, 2020
|602
|Oct 12, 2020
|602
|Sep 28, 2020
|600
|Sep 21, 2020
|598
|Sep 14, 2020
|594
|Aug 31, 2020
|587
|Aug 17, 2020
|587
|Aug 10, 2020
|587
|Mar 16, 2020
|589
|Mar 9, 2020
|582
|Aug 27, 2018
|1228
|Aug 20, 2018
|1225
|Aug 13, 2018
|1223
|Aug 6, 2018
|1192
|Jul 30, 2018
|1189
|Jul 23, 2018
|1184
|Jul 16, 2018
|1181
|Jul 2, 2018
|1215
|Jun 25, 2018
|1221
|Jun 18, 2018
|1213
|Jun 11, 2018
|1213
|May 28, 2018
|1216
|May 21, 2018
|1218
|May 14, 2018
|1213
|May 7, 2018
|1214
|Apr 30, 2018
|1211
|Apr 23, 2018
|1213
|Apr 16, 2018
|1212
|Apr 9, 2018
|1214
|Apr 2, 2018
|1219
|Mar 19, 2018
|1214
|Mar 5, 2018
|1213
|Feb 26, 2018
|1212
|Feb 19, 2018
|1213
|Feb 12, 2018
|1213
|Feb 5, 2018
|1217
|Jan 29, 2018
|1219
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Apr 3, 2023
|785
|Mar 20, 2023
|791
|Mar 6, 2023
|781
|Feb 27, 2023
|778
|Feb 20, 2023
|781
|Feb 13, 2023
|785
|Feb 6, 2023
|789
|Jan 30, 2023
|787
|Jan 16, 2023
|784
|Jan 9, 2023
|780
|Jan 2, 2023
|782
|Dec 26, 2022
|780
|Dec 19, 2022
|774
|Dec 12, 2022
|777
|Dec 5, 2022
|780
|Nov 28, 2022
|774
|Nov 21, 2022
|768
|Nov 14, 2022
|773
|Nov 7, 2022
|777
|Oct 31, 2022
|781
|Oct 24, 2022
|797
|Oct 17, 2022
|792
|Oct 10, 2022
|803
|Oct 3, 2022
|797
|Sep 26, 2022
|803
|Sep 19, 2022
|806
|Sep 12, 2022
|812
|Aug 29, 2022
|828
|Aug 22, 2022
|826
|Aug 15, 2022
|819
|Aug 8, 2022
|818
|Aug 1, 2022
|769
|Jul 25, 2022
|774
|Jul 18, 2022
|770
|Jul 11, 2022
|778
|Jun 27, 2022
|778
|Jun 20, 2022
|783
|Jun 13, 2022
|777
|Jun 6, 2022
|781
|May 23, 2022
|792
|May 16, 2022
|786
|May 9, 2022
|786
|Apr 25, 2022
|786
|Apr 18, 2022
|784
|Apr 11, 2022
|785
|Aug 2, 2021
|1258
|Jul 26, 2021
|1248
|Jul 19, 2021
|1243
|Jul 12, 2021
|1241
|Jun 28, 2021
|1283
|Jun 21, 2021
|1276
|Jun 14, 2021
|1273
|May 31, 2021
|1269
|May 24, 2021
|1267
|May 17, 2021
|1268
|May 10, 2021
|1265
|Apr 26, 2021
|1265
|Apr 19, 2021
|1263
|Apr 12, 2021
|1263
|Apr 5, 2021
|1261
|Mar 22, 2021
|1264
|Mar 15, 2021
|1258
|Mar 8, 2021
|1256
|Mar 1, 2021
|1250
|Feb 22, 2021
|1249
|Feb 8, 2021
|1243
|Feb 1, 2021
|1241
|Jan 25, 2021
|1239
|Jan 18, 2021
|1239
|Jan 11, 2021
|1239
|Jan 4, 2021
|1237
|Dec 28, 2020
|1235
|Dec 21, 2020
|1233
|Dec 14, 2020
|1227
|Dec 7, 2020
|1225
|Nov 30, 2020
|1225
|Nov 23, 2020
|1225
|Nov 16, 2020
|1223
|Nov 9, 2020
|1222
|Nov 2, 2020
|1217
|Oct 26, 2020
|1216
|Oct 19, 2020
|1217
|Oct 12, 2020
|1215
|Sep 28, 2020
|1211
|Sep 21, 2020
|1206
|Sep 14, 2020
|1204
|Aug 31, 2020
|1193
|Aug 17, 2020
|1193
|Aug 10, 2020
|1193
|Mar 16, 2020
|1195
|Mar 9, 2020
|1183
|Mar 2, 2020
|1179
|Feb 24, 2020
|1175
|Feb 17, 2020
|1174
|Feb 10, 2020
|1173
|Feb 3, 2020
|1176
|Jan 20, 2020
|1178
|Jan 13, 2020
|1175
|Jan 6, 2020
|1173
|Dec 30, 2019
|1175
|Dec 23, 2019
|1180
|Dec 16, 2019
|1176
|Dec 9, 2019
|1170
|Dec 2, 2019
|1173
|Nov 25, 2019
|1163
|Nov 18, 2019
|1161
|Nov 11, 2019
|1163
|Nov 4, 2019
|1161
|Oct 21, 2019
|1154
|Oct 14, 2019
|1160
|Oct 7, 2019
|1166
|Sep 30, 2019
|1165
|Sep 23, 2019
|1164
|Sep 16, 2019
|1153
|Sep 9, 2019
|1156
|Aug 26, 2019
|1145
|Aug 19, 2019
|1144
|Aug 12, 2019
|1139