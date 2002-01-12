Personal

Born in Kyiv, family moved to Germany when she was two years old

Based in Hamburg, father Vladimir continues to coach her and fitness trainer is David Schussmueller

Mother, Maria, is a lawyer, while father, Vladimir, is a former professional tennis player who represented Ukraine at Davis Cup

Has an older sister, Lisa Matviyenko (24), and younger sister, Isabella Lys (7). Lisa is also a professional player, competing on ITF Circuit

Began playing tennis when she was around five years old; father was working as a coach and while her mum studied for her law degree in Germany (had already qualified in Ukraine) they spent a lot of time at the courts

A member of the Porsche Talent Team, also trains with German Tennis Federation in Stuttgart and former WTA player Barbara Rittner is a close mentor. Her agent is Sandra Reichel, who is tournament director of the WTA events in Linz and Hamburg

Says her strengths are playing to her own rhythm, taking the ball early, and fighting spirit

Speaks Russian/Ukrainian, German and English. Has finished top level of in high school in Germany - the 'Abitur', with favorite subject being biology

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Standout results of 2024 came in the second half of the season with semifinals at Budapest (l. eventual champion Shnaider) and Monastir (l. eventual champion Kartal); also made QF at Osaka (l. Ito) and reached a career high ranking of No.105 in September



Reached first career SF at 2023 Cluj Napoca (l. Korpatsch) and QF at Hamburg (l. Rus); defeated No.1 seed Sorana Cirstea at Cluj Napoca for first Top 30 win of career



Also in 2023, made Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open as a qualifier and reached 2r at US Open as a qualifier



Made WTA main draw debut at 2022 Stuttgart reaching 2r as a qualifier and defeated No.38 Viktoria Golubic in 1r while ranked No.342 (l. Swiatek); also in 2022 reached 2r at Lausanne, fell 1r at Hamburg and contested qualifying at Berlin, Wimbledon, US Open and Tallinn



Contested first WTA qualifying rounds at Hamburg and Linz in 2021



Won first ITF Circuit singles title at W25 event in Altenkirchen, Germany in March 2020; owns three ITF singles titles



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in United States in 2016



