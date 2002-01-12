Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
Previous Matches

Eva Lys

GERMANY
Height
5' 5"
1.65m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Jan 12 2002
Birthplace
Kyiv, Ukraine
Current Ranking
0
Jan 27 2025
0
YTD 2025
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2025
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2025
Career High
0
Jan 27 2025
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/00
Career

Latest Matches

Latest Player Videos

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R16 x1
W/L
4/6
2025

Australian Open

R16 x1
2025

Roland Garros

R128 x1
2024

Wimbledon

R128 x1
2024

US Open

R64 x1
2023

Latest Player News

Photos: Eva Lys and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

View gallery
  Photos: Eva Lys and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
2 /02
  • Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.
  • Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
  • Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

More on Lys...

Personal

Born in Kyiv, family moved to Germany when she was two years old
Based in Hamburg, father Vladimir continues to coach her and fitness trainer is David Schussmueller
Mother, Maria, is a lawyer, while father, Vladimir, is a former professional tennis player who represented Ukraine at Davis Cup
Has an older sister, Lisa Matviyenko (24), and younger sister, Isabella Lys (7). Lisa is also a professional player, competing on ITF Circuit
Began playing tennis when she was around five years old; father was working as a coach and while her mum studied for her law degree in Germany (had already qualified in Ukraine) they spent a lot of time at the courts
A member of the Porsche Talent Team, also trains with German Tennis Federation in Stuttgart and former WTA player Barbara Rittner is a close mentor. Her agent is Sandra Reichel, who is tournament director of the WTA events in Linz and Hamburg
Says her strengths are playing to her own rhythm, taking the ball early, and fighting spirit
Speaks Russian/Ukrainian, German and English. Has finished top level of in high school in Germany - the 'Abitur', with favorite subject being biology

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Standout results of 2024 came in the second half of the season with semifinals at Budapest (l. eventual champion Shnaider) and Monastir (l. eventual champion Kartal); also made QF at Osaka (l. Ito) and reached a career high ranking of No.105 in September

Reached first career SF at 2023 Cluj Napoca (l. Korpatsch) and QF at Hamburg (l. Rus); defeated No.1 seed Sorana Cirstea at Cluj Napoca for first Top 30 win of career

Also in 2023, made Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open as a qualifier and reached 2r at US Open as a qualifier

Made WTA main draw debut at 2022 Stuttgart reaching 2r as a qualifier and defeated No.38 Viktoria Golubic in 1r while ranked No.342 (l. Swiatek); also in 2022 reached 2r at Lausanne, fell 1r at Hamburg and contested qualifying at Berlin, Wimbledon, US Open and Tallinn

Contested first WTA qualifying rounds at Hamburg and Linz in 2021

Won first ITF Circuit singles title at W25 event in Altenkirchen, Germany in March 2020; owns three ITF singles titles

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in United States in 2016

W/L 3/2 0/1 0/1 1/2
2025
R16
-
-
-
2024
-
R128
R128
R128
2023
R128
-
-
R64
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
91
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
91
Jan 27, 2025
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
-
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
768
Nov 21, 2022
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 91
2024 105 130
2023 112 130
2022 123 123
2021 338 340
2020 582 604
2018 1181
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2023 778
2022 768 777
2021 1237
2020 1173 1223
2019 1139 1161
Filter
2025
Week Week by Week Ranking
Jan 27, 2025 91
Jan 13, 2025 128
Jan 6, 2025 129
Dec 30, 2024 131
Dec 23, 2024 131
Dec 16, 2024 131
Dec 9, 2024 130
Dec 2, 2024 130
Nov 25, 2024 133
Nov 18, 2024 130
Nov 11, 2024 130
Nov 4, 2024 131
Oct 28, 2024 130
Oct 21, 2024 124
Oct 14, 2024 118
Oct 7, 2024 115
Sep 23, 2024 105
Sep 16, 2024 112
Sep 9, 2024 126
Aug 26, 2024 112
Aug 19, 2024 113
Aug 12, 2024 112
Aug 5, 2024 112
Jul 29, 2024 112
Jul 22, 2024 108
Jul 15, 2024 129
Jul 1, 2024 129
Jun 24, 2024 130
Jun 17, 2024 129
Jun 10, 2024 132
May 27, 2024 143
May 20, 2024 145
May 6, 2024 147
Apr 22, 2024 148
Apr 15, 2024 147
Apr 8, 2024 149
Apr 1, 2024 149
Mar 18, 2024 146
Mar 4, 2024 146
Feb 26, 2024 144
Feb 19, 2024 151
Feb 12, 2024 152
Feb 5, 2024 142
Jan 29, 2024 143
Jan 15, 2024 140
Jan 8, 2024 141
Jan 1, 2024 138
Dec 25, 2023 136
Dec 18, 2023 136
Dec 11, 2023 136
Dec 4, 2023 135
Nov 27, 2023 130
Nov 20, 2023 131
Nov 13, 2023 133
Nov 6, 2023 130
Oct 23, 2023 114
Oct 16, 2023 133
Oct 9, 2023 119
Oct 2, 2023 121
Sep 25, 2023 122
Sep 18, 2023 121
Sep 11, 2023 119
Aug 28, 2023 143
Aug 21, 2023 145
Aug 14, 2023 146
Aug 7, 2023 148
Jul 31, 2023 150
Jul 24, 2023 167
Jul 17, 2023 164
Jul 3, 2023 159
Jun 26, 2023 159
Jun 19, 2023 156
Jun 12, 2023 156
May 29, 2023 156
May 22, 2023 155
May 8, 2023 144
Apr 24, 2023 134
Apr 17, 2023 112
Apr 10, 2023 113
Apr 3, 2023 114
Mar 20, 2023 115
Mar 6, 2023 118
Feb 27, 2023 121
Feb 20, 2023 117
Feb 13, 2023 116
Feb 6, 2023 126
Jan 30, 2023 122
Jan 16, 2023 126
Jan 9, 2023 127
Jan 2, 2023 127
Dec 26, 2022 127
Dec 19, 2022 128
Dec 12, 2022 128
Dec 5, 2022 128
Nov 28, 2022 126
Nov 21, 2022 123
Nov 14, 2022 124
Nov 7, 2022 123
Oct 31, 2022 126
Oct 24, 2022 128
Oct 17, 2022 134
Oct 10, 2022 156
Oct 3, 2022 168
Sep 26, 2022 172
Sep 19, 2022 167
Sep 12, 2022 164
Aug 29, 2022 171
Aug 22, 2022 173
Aug 15, 2022 172
Aug 8, 2022 183
Aug 1, 2022 177
Jul 25, 2022 176
Jul 18, 2022 179
Jul 11, 2022 217
Jun 27, 2022 223
Jun 20, 2022 224
Jun 13, 2022 222
Jun 6, 2022 226
May 23, 2022 229
May 16, 2022 227
May 9, 2022 251
Apr 25, 2022 283
Apr 18, 2022 342
Apr 11, 2022 342
Apr 4, 2022 344
Mar 21, 2022 348
Mar 7, 2022 351
Feb 28, 2022 311
Feb 21, 2022 322
Feb 14, 2022 338
Feb 7, 2022 343
Jan 31, 2022 342
Jan 17, 2022 344
Jan 10, 2022 347
Jan 3, 2022 347
Dec 27, 2021 343
Dec 20, 2021 342
Dec 13, 2021 342
Dec 6, 2021 339
Nov 29, 2021 339
Nov 22, 2021 338
Nov 15, 2021 340
Nov 8, 2021 342
Nov 1, 2021 438
Oct 25, 2021 437
Oct 18, 2021 436
Oct 4, 2021 453
Sep 27, 2021 472
Sep 20, 2021 512
Sep 13, 2021 511
Aug 30, 2021 604
Aug 23, 2021 601
Aug 16, 2021 600
Aug 9, 2021 593
Aug 2, 2021 593
Jul 26, 2021 598
Jul 19, 2021 603
Jul 12, 2021 597
Jun 28, 2021 618
Jun 21, 2021 619
Jun 14, 2021 622
May 31, 2021 620
May 24, 2021 621
May 17, 2021 621
May 10, 2021 620
Apr 26, 2021 627
Apr 19, 2021 628
Apr 12, 2021 627
Apr 5, 2021 626
Mar 22, 2021 626
Mar 15, 2021 623
Mar 8, 2021 620
Mar 1, 2021 619
Feb 22, 2021 619
Feb 8, 2021 616
Feb 1, 2021 616
Jan 25, 2021 612
Jan 18, 2021 610
Jan 11, 2021 610
Jan 4, 2021 610
Dec 28, 2020 609
Dec 21, 2020 609
Dec 14, 2020 607
Dec 7, 2020 606
Nov 30, 2020 604
Nov 23, 2020 604
Nov 16, 2020 604
Nov 9, 2020 602
Nov 2, 2020 603
Oct 26, 2020 602
Oct 19, 2020 602
Oct 12, 2020 602
Sep 28, 2020 600
Sep 21, 2020 598
Sep 14, 2020 594
Aug 31, 2020 587
Aug 17, 2020 587
Aug 10, 2020 587
Mar 16, 2020 589
Mar 9, 2020 582
Aug 27, 2018 1228
Aug 20, 2018 1225
Aug 13, 2018 1223
Aug 6, 2018 1192
Jul 30, 2018 1189
Jul 23, 2018 1184
Jul 16, 2018 1181
Jul 2, 2018 1215
Jun 25, 2018 1221
Jun 18, 2018 1213
Jun 11, 2018 1213
May 28, 2018 1216
May 21, 2018 1218
May 14, 2018 1213
May 7, 2018 1214
Apr 30, 2018 1211
Apr 23, 2018 1213
Apr 16, 2018 1212
Apr 9, 2018 1214
Apr 2, 2018 1219
Mar 19, 2018 1214
Mar 5, 2018 1213
Feb 26, 2018 1212
Feb 19, 2018 1213
Feb 12, 2018 1213
Feb 5, 2018 1217
Jan 29, 2018 1219
Apr 3, 2023 785
Mar 20, 2023 791
Mar 6, 2023 781
Feb 27, 2023 778
Feb 20, 2023 781
Feb 13, 2023 785
Feb 6, 2023 789
Jan 30, 2023 787
Jan 16, 2023 784
Jan 9, 2023 780
Jan 2, 2023 782
Dec 26, 2022 780
Dec 19, 2022 774
Dec 12, 2022 777
Dec 5, 2022 780
Nov 28, 2022 774
Nov 21, 2022 768
Nov 14, 2022 773
Nov 7, 2022 777
Oct 31, 2022 781
Oct 24, 2022 797
Oct 17, 2022 792
Oct 10, 2022 803
Oct 3, 2022 797
Sep 26, 2022 803
Sep 19, 2022 806
Sep 12, 2022 812
Aug 29, 2022 828
Aug 22, 2022 826
Aug 15, 2022 819
Aug 8, 2022 818
Aug 1, 2022 769
Jul 25, 2022 774
Jul 18, 2022 770
Jul 11, 2022 778
Jun 27, 2022 778
Jun 20, 2022 783
Jun 13, 2022 777
Jun 6, 2022 781
May 23, 2022 792
May 16, 2022 786
May 9, 2022 786
Apr 25, 2022 786
Apr 18, 2022 784
Apr 11, 2022 785
Aug 2, 2021 1258
Jul 26, 2021 1248
Jul 19, 2021 1243
Jul 12, 2021 1241
Jun 28, 2021 1283
Jun 21, 2021 1276
Jun 14, 2021 1273
May 31, 2021 1269
May 24, 2021 1267
May 17, 2021 1268
May 10, 2021 1265
Apr 26, 2021 1265
Apr 19, 2021 1263
Apr 12, 2021 1263
Apr 5, 2021 1261
Mar 22, 2021 1264
Mar 15, 2021 1258
Mar 8, 2021 1256
Mar 1, 2021 1250
Feb 22, 2021 1249
Feb 8, 2021 1243
Feb 1, 2021 1241
Jan 25, 2021 1239
Jan 18, 2021 1239
Jan 11, 2021 1239
Jan 4, 2021 1237
Dec 28, 2020 1235
Dec 21, 2020 1233
Dec 14, 2020 1227
Dec 7, 2020 1225
Nov 30, 2020 1225
Nov 23, 2020 1225
Nov 16, 2020 1223
Nov 9, 2020 1222
Nov 2, 2020 1217
Oct 26, 2020 1216
Oct 19, 2020 1217
Oct 12, 2020 1215
Sep 28, 2020 1211
Sep 21, 2020 1206
Sep 14, 2020 1204
Aug 31, 2020 1193
Aug 17, 2020 1193
Aug 10, 2020 1193
Mar 16, 2020 1195
Mar 9, 2020 1183
Mar 2, 2020 1179
Feb 24, 2020 1175
Feb 17, 2020 1174
Feb 10, 2020 1173
Feb 3, 2020 1176
Jan 20, 2020 1178
Jan 13, 2020 1175
Jan 6, 2020 1173
Dec 30, 2019 1175
Dec 23, 2019 1180
Dec 16, 2019 1176
Dec 9, 2019 1170
Dec 2, 2019 1173
Nov 25, 2019 1163
Nov 18, 2019 1161
Nov 11, 2019 1163
Nov 4, 2019 1161
Oct 21, 2019 1154
Oct 14, 2019 1160
Oct 7, 2019 1166
Sep 30, 2019 1165
Sep 23, 2019 1164
Sep 16, 2019 1153
Sep 9, 2019 1156
Aug 26, 2019 1145
Aug 19, 2019 1144
Aug 12, 2019 1139
Filter
