Biography
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High109
HeightN/A
BirthdayJan 3, 2001 January 3, 2001
BirthplaceN/A
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): Colina, Tolentino, Tucuman
Career in Review
Won maiden WTA 125 title in 2025 at Tolentino, followed by a second WTA 125 title at Tucuman where she registered her first Top 100 win over No.67 Solana Sierra; a third WTA 125 title in Colina led her to a Top 100 debut at No.95 on November 24
Made Grand Slam qualifying debut in 2025 at Wimbledon (l. Parry in Q1), also played Q1 at US Open (l. Cabrera)
Broke in to the Top 200 for the first time in July 2025
Played predominantly on the ITF circuit from 2017-2025; on the ITF circuit, owns ten singles and two doubles titles
Lifted first ITF Circuit title at $15k Herakloin in 2018
Played first tournament on ITF Circuit in October 2017
