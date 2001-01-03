WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Oleksandra
Oliynykova

UKR
24 yrs
Current Ranking
95
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
52 / 19
Prize Money
$133,449

Stories

Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

109

Height

N/A

Birthday

Jan 3, 2001 January 3, 2001

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): Colina, Tolentino, Tucuman

Career in Review

Won maiden WTA 125 title in 2025 at Tolentino, followed by a second WTA 125 title at Tucuman where she registered her first Top 100 win over No.67 Solana Sierra; a third WTA 125 title in Colina led her to a Top 100 debut at No.95 on November 24

Made Grand Slam qualifying debut in 2025 at Wimbledon (l. Parry in Q1), also played Q1 at US Open (l. Cabrera)

Broke in to the Top 200 for the first time in July 2025

Played predominantly on the ITF circuit from 2017-2025; on the ITF circuit, owns ten singles and two doubles titles

Lifted first ITF Circuit title at $15k Herakloin in 2018

Played first tournament on ITF Circuit in October 2017

Latest Matches

Player updates

Match Reaction
Oleksandra Oliynykova, Tolentino 125 2025

Oliynykova, Iatcenko capture first career WTA 125 titles

4m read
2mo ago