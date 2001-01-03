Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (3): Colina, Tolentino, Tucuman





Career in Review

Won maiden WTA 125 title in 2025 at Tolentino, followed by a second WTA 125 title at Tucuman where she registered her first Top 100 win over No.67 Solana Sierra; a third WTA 125 title in Colina led her to a Top 100 debut at No.95 on November 24



Made Grand Slam qualifying debut in 2025 at Wimbledon (l. Parry in Q1), also played Q1 at US Open (l. Cabrera)



Broke in to the Top 200 for the first time in July 2025



Played predominantly on the ITF circuit from 2017-2025; on the ITF circuit, owns ten singles and two doubles titles



Lifted first ITF Circuit title at $15k Herakloin in 2018



Played first tournament on ITF Circuit in October 2017

