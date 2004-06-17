Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES

SINGLES (1): 2025 - Antalya #3.





Career in Review

Highlights of 2024 were reaching her first Grand Slam main draw at US Open as a qualifier (l. Maria in 1r) and making quarterfinal at WTA 125 Barranquilla (l. Ruzic). On the ITF circuit won six ITF titles bringing her career total to 12 as of 2024 year-end. Broke into the Top 150 for the first time reaching a career high of No.145 in October



Opened 2023 by winning ITF $25K title at Tucuman and broke into Top 200 at the end of the season after reaching QF at WTA 125 Buenos Aires (l. Pigossi).



Claimed three ITF $15K titles in 2022.



Began on ITF circuit in 2018 at age of 14 playing a small number of tournaments each year until playing a full season in 2022.



