Inactive
Solana
Sierra

ARG
21 yrs
Current Ranking
100
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
29 / 11
Prize Money
$173,413

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

100

Height

N/A

Birthday

Jun 17, 2004 June 17, 2004

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (1): 2025 - Antalya #3.

Career in Review

Highlights of 2024 were reaching her first Grand Slam main draw at US Open as a qualifier (l. Maria in 1r) and making quarterfinal at WTA 125 Barranquilla (l. Ruzic). On the ITF circuit won six ITF titles bringing her career total to 12 as of 2024 year-end. Broke into the Top 150 for the first time reaching a career high of No.145 in October

Opened 2023 by winning ITF $25K title at Tucuman and broke into Top 200 at the end of the season after reaching QF at WTA 125 Buenos Aires (l. Pigossi).

Claimed three ITF $15K titles in 2022.

Began on ITF circuit in 2018 at age of 14 playing a small number of tournaments each year until playing a full season in 2022.

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

Match Reaction
Solana Sierra - 2024 US Open qualifying

Sierra, Semenistaja claim clay-court WTA 125 titles

2m read
2mo ago

US Open 2024's Grand Slam debuts: Shibahara, Joint, Sierra and more

7m read
9mo ago
Ena Shibahara, US Open 2024

Havlickova defeats Sierra to capture French Open junior crown

3m read
3y ago
Lucie Havlickova, Roland Garros 2022

Eighth seed Papamichail squeezes past 17yo wildcard Sierra: Buenos Aires 125 Highlights

3y ago
Despina Papamichail, Buenos Aires 125 2021
03:55