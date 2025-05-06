Skip to main content
Go back to the home page
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Legends
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
News
About
About
About the WTA
Corporate
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
-
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Legends
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
News
About
About
About the WTA
Corporate
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Home
Rallytheworld
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Highlights
H2H