Hobart International
Hobart International

HOBART • AUSTRALIA

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Tournament Starts in 94 Days
Jan 12 - Jan 17, 2026
Stories

Hobart International

Hobart International

For over 30 years, the Hobart International has been an integral part of the lead up to the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open. Champions like Kim Clijsters, Elise Mertens, Elena Rybakina, and Emma Navarro have added to this WTA 250 tournament’s prestige. Although this event was officially founded as the Tasmanian International Open in 1994, its roots can be traced all the way back to 1893 with the Tasmanian Lawn Tennis Championships!

With this competition’s modern iteration taking place on hard courts, the Domain Tennis Centre plays host to a wealth of exciting women’s tennis as part of the Australian Open Series. As the next Hobart International approaches, which moments will electrify the island state of Tasmania next?

Duration January 12 - January 17, 2026
Location HOBART, AUSTRALIA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Singles Draw 32
Headlines

Match Reaction
Kessler - 2025 Hobart final

Kessler powers past Mertens in Hobart, wins second career title

3m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction

Two-time champ Mertens reaches fourth Hobart final; to face Kessler

2m read
8mo ago
Elise Mertens, Hobart 2025
previews

Australian swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and facts you need to know

5m read
9mo ago
Zheng Qinwen - 2025 Australian Open pre-event

Navarro outlasts Mertens in Hobart to win first WTA title

3m read
1y ago
Navarro - 2024 Hobart final