Hobart International
For over 30 years, the Hobart International has been an integral part of the lead up to the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open. Champions like Kim Clijsters, Elise Mertens, Elena Rybakina, and Emma Navarro have added to this WTA 250 tournament’s prestige. Although this event was officially founded as the Tasmanian International Open in 1994, its roots can be traced all the way back to 1893 with the Tasmanian Lawn Tennis Championships!
With this competition’s modern iteration taking place on hard courts, the Domain Tennis Centre plays host to a wealth of exciting women’s tennis as part of the Australian Open Series. As the next Hobart International approaches, which moments will electrify the island state of Tasmania next?
Duration January 12 - January 17, 2026
Location HOBART, AUSTRALIA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Match Reaction
Kessler powers past Mertens in Hobart, wins second career title
3m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Two-time champ Mertens reaches fourth Hobart final; to face Kessler
2m read
8mo ago
previews
Australian swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and facts you need to know
5m read
9mo ago