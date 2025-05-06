WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Upcoming

Lexus Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM • GREAT BRITAIN

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Grass

Tournament Starts in 248 Days
Jun 15 - Jun 21, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Nottingham Open

The Lexus Nottingham Open continues over a century of tennis tradition in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This WTA 250 event is contested on outdoor grass courts and features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, and is an important stop on the road to Wimbledon.
This tournament is played at Nottingham Tennis Centre – a world-class venue, mixing a rich history with state-of-the-art playing surfaces.

Read More Read Less
Duration June 15 - June 21, 2026
Location NOTTINGHAM, GREATBRITAIN
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Kessler - 2025 Nottingham final

Kessler defeats Yastremska in Nottingham, claims second title of year

3m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction

British 17-year-old Xu wins on WTA debut in Nottingham; Linette bests Eala

3m read
3mo ago
Mingge Xu, Nottingham 2025

Shot of the Month: Watson shines on her home soil

2m read
1y ago
Watson
wta insider

Takeaways: Milestones and feel-good stories from this year's grass season

4m read
1y ago
Daria_Kasatkina_-_ecotrans_Ladies_Open_2024_-_Qualifying_Day_2-DSC_9611