Oeiras Ladies Open

The Oeiras Ladies Open is a WTA 125 tournament where up and coming tennis stars compete on outdoor clay courts at Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, Portugal.



The tournament joined the WTA 125 series last year, with Suzan Lamens defeating Clara Tauson for the 2024 singles title, and Portuguese sisters Francisca and Matilde Jorge capturing the 2024 doubles title on home soil.