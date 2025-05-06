WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Upcoming

Oeiras Jamor Ladies Open

OEIRAS • POR

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 82 Days
Apr 13 - Apr 19, 2026
Oeiras Ladies Open

The Oeiras Ladies Open is a WTA 125 tournament where up and coming tennis stars compete on outdoor clay courts at Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, Portugal.

The tournament joined the WTA 125 series last year, with Suzan Lamens defeating Clara Tauson for the 2024 singles title, and Portuguese sisters Francisca and Matilde Jorge capturing the 2024 doubles title on home soil.

Level WTA 125
Duration April 13 - April 19, 2026
Location OEIRAS, POR
Total $ Commitment $225,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

