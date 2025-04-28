WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Highlights
Fantasy
H2H
Upcoming

Megasaray Hotels Open

ANTALYA • TUR

125K

Clay

Starts in 78 Days
Mar 3 - Mar 8, 2026
Megasaray Hotels Open

There are three Megasaray Hotels Open tournaments held in the spring, with each one acting as its own WTA 125 event. These tournaments each take place in Antalya, Turkey. Also known as the Antalya Challenger, the women’s debut at the event was in 2024 with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro taking the singles title in three sets, and the team of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello winning the doubles title.

The outdoor clay courts at the Megsaray Tennis Academy have become stages of opportunity for the sport’s rising stars to shine.

Level 125K
Duration March 3 - March 8, 2026
Location ANTALYA, TUR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Cristian - 2025 Puerto Vallarta WTA 125 final

No. 1 seeds Cristian and Danilovic win this week's WTA 125 titles

2m read
8mo ago

Podoroska, Bouzas Maneiro pick up clay-court WTA 125 titles

2m read
1y ago
Podoroska - WTA 125 San Luis Potosi