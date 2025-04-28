Megasaray Hotels Open

There are three Megasaray Hotels Open tournaments held in the spring, with each one acting as its own WTA 125 event. These tournaments each take place in Antalya, Turkey. Also known as the Antalya Challenger, the women’s debut at the event was in 2024 with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro taking the singles title in three sets, and the team of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello winning the doubles title.



The outdoor clay courts at the Megsaray Tennis Academy have become stages of opportunity for the sport’s rising stars to shine.