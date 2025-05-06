WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Awards
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Highlights
Fantasy
H2H
Puerto Vallarta Open

PUERTO VALLARTA • MEXICO

WTA 125

Hard

Tournament Starts in 124 Days
Mar 23 - Mar 29, 2026
Stories

The Puerto Vallarta Open has officially brought women’s tennis to Mexico’s Pacific coast! First held in 2024, this WTA 125 tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at Sheraton Buganvilias in sunny Puerto Vallarta. While McCartney Kessler became the event’s inaugural singles champion, Mexico’s own Renata Zarazua claimed the doubles title in her home country alongside partner Iryna Shymanovich.

Level WTA 125
Duration March 23 - March 29, 2026
Location PUERTOVALLARTA, MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Match Reaction
Cristian - 2025 Puerto Vallarta WTA 125 final

No. 1 seeds Cristian and Danilovic win this week's WTA 125 titles

2m read
7mo ago

Kessler captures WTA 125 Puerto Vallarta title

2m read
1y ago
Kessler - 2024 Puerto Vallarta WTA 125 final