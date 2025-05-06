Stories
Puerto Vallarta Open
The Puerto Vallarta Open has officially brought women’s tennis to Mexico’s Pacific coast! First held in 2024, this WTA 125 tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at Sheraton Buganvilias in sunny Puerto Vallarta. While McCartney Kessler became the event’s inaugural singles champion, Mexico’s own Renata Zarazua claimed the doubles title in her home country alongside partner Iryna Shymanovich.
Level
Duration March 23 - March 29, 2026
Location PUERTOVALLARTA, MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
