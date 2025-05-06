Puerto Vallarta Open

The Puerto Vallarta Open has officially brought women’s tennis to Mexico’s Pacific coast! First held in 2024, this WTA 125 tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at Sheraton Buganvilias in sunny Puerto Vallarta. While McCartney Kessler became the event’s inaugural singles champion, Mexico’s own Renata Zarazua claimed the doubles title in her home country alongside partner Iryna Shymanovich.