Hong Kong 125 Open

The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis 125, also known as the Hong Kong 125 Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Hong Kong, China. Founded in 2024, 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete on the 14 tennis courts in Victoria Park, with the main court able to host about 3,600 fans. Which one of the WTA’s rising stars is next to shine in the Hong Kong 125 Open?