Hong Kong 125 Open

HONG KONG • CHINA

WTA 125

Hard

Tournament Starts in 143 Days
Sep 30 - Oct 5, 2025

Hong Kong 125 Open

The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis 125, also known as the Hong Kong 125 Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Hong Kong, China. Founded in 2024, 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete on the 14 tennis courts in Victoria Park, with the main court able to host about 3,600 fans. Which one of the WTA’s rising stars is next to shine in the Hong Kong 125 Open?

Level WTA 125
Duration September 30 - October 5, 2025
Location HONGKONG ,CHINA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Tomljanovic - WTA 125 Hong Kong SF

Tomljanovic battles past Tauson to claim WTA 125 Hong Kong title

3m read
5mo ago