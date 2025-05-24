WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Tournament background - 1126 - Birmingham
Upcoming

Lexus Birmingham Open

BIRMINGHAM • GBR

WTA 125

Grass

Starts in 131 Days
Jun 1 - Jun 7, 2026
Birmingham Open

The Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham is host to the WTA 125 event that kicks off grass-court season – the Lexus Birmingham Open. Founded in 1982, the Birmingham Open became a WTA 250 tournament in 2021, but changed to the 125 level in 2025.
The event's roots go all the way back to the Midland Counties Championships, held at the Edgbaston Priory Club between 1882 and 1977. The Lexus Birmingham Open now continues be a stage for women’s tennis, as 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams come to Great Britain to compete.

Level WTA 125
Duration June 1 - June 7, 2026
Location BIRMINGHAM, GBR
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

