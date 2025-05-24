Ilkley Open

The Lexus Ilkley Open will be played as a WTA 125 tournament for the first time in 2025, hosted on the pristine grass of 145-year-old Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club. Arguably one of the most picturesque venues on the WTA 125 circuit, the tournament is nestled adjacent to the idyllic Ilkley Moor, Cow & Calf Rocks and River Wharfe. With the rocks perched atop the moor, the expanse is 402 m (1,319 ft) above sea level, overlooking the town and surrounding countryside. This grass-court event will see 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for the prize.