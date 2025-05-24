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Tournament background - 1127 - Lexus Ilkley Open
Upcoming

Lexus Ilkley Open

ILKLEY • GBR

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WTA 125

Grass

Starts in 79 Days
Jun 8 - Jun 14, 2026
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Ilkley Open

The Lexus Ilkley Open will be played as a WTA 125 tournament for the first time in 2025, hosted on the pristine grass of 145-year-old Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club. Arguably one of the most picturesque venues on the WTA 125 circuit, the tournament is nestled adjacent to the idyllic Ilkley Moor, Cow & Calf Rocks and River Wharfe. With the rocks perched atop the moor, the expanse is 402 m (1,319 ft) above sea level, overlooking the town and surrounding countryside. This grass-court event will see 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for the prize.

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Level WTA 125
Duration June 8 - June 14, 2026
Location ILKLEY, GBR
Total $ Commitment $225,000
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

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