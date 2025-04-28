Stories
The first Parma Ladies Open presented by Iren happened in 2021 at WTA 250-level, with the legendary Venus and Serena Williams participating, and Coco Gauff winning her second WTA title at only 17 years old. Now a WTA 125 event, the world’s brightest upcoming tennis stars have flocked to Parma to compete in this outdoor clay-court tournament ever since, bridging the gap in the Tour calendar between Rome and Paris.
Level
Duration May 11 - May 16, 2026
Location PARMA, ITA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Boulter, Sherif claim this week's clay-court WTA 125 titles
8mo ago