Parma Ladies Open

The first Parma Ladies Open presented by Iren happened in 2021 at WTA 250-level, with the legendary Venus and Serena Williams participating, and Coco Gauff winning her second WTA title at only 17 years old. Now a WTA 125 event, the world’s brightest upcoming tennis stars have flocked to Parma to compete in this outdoor clay-court tournament ever since, bridging the gap in the Tour calendar between Rome and Paris.