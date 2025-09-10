WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 2042 - Hamburg
Upcoming

MSC Hamburg Ladies Open

HAMBURG • GERMANY

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Clay

Tournament Starts in 283 Days
Jul 20 - Jul 26, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Hamburg European Open

The MSC Hamburg Ladies Open was founded in 2021, finally bringing the WTA back to the historic tennis center Am Rothenbaum. Contested on outdoor clay courts, the Hamburg Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in front of up to 10,000 fans in Germany’s second-largest city.

Read More Read Less
Duration July 20 - July 26, 2026
Location HAMBURG, GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Boisson - 2025 Hamburg final

Another Boisson breakthrough: Wins first WTA title in Hamburg

2m read
2mo ago

Rus ends Noha Akugue’s dream week to win Hamburg title

2m read
2y ago
Arantxa Rus, 2023 Hamburg F (Witters)
wta insider

Inspired by Osaka, German teenager Noma Noha Akugue breaks through in Hamburg

3m read
2y ago
Noma Noha Akugue, Hamburg 2023

First-time finalists Noha Akugue, Rus to square off for Hamburg title

2m read
2y ago
Noma Noha Akugue, Hamburg 2023