Upcoming

Catalonia Open Solgironès

LA BISBAL D'EMPORDÁ • ESP

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 96 Days
Apr 27 - May 3, 2026
Upcoming Matches

Catalonia Open WTA 125

Founded in 2023, the Catalonia Open is a WTA 125 tournament contested on clay courts in Vic, Spain. Previously hosted in Reus and Lleida, the tournament moved to Vic Tennis Club in 2025. Sorana Cirstea was crowned the first Catalonia Open singles champion in 2023, defeating Elizabeth Mandlik in three sets. The Australian duo of Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez took home the Catalonia Open doubles title at its inaugural event.

Level WTA 125
Duration April 27 - May 3, 2026
Location LABISBALD'EMPORDÁ, ESP
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

