Catalonia Open WTA 125

Founded in 2023, the Catalonia Open is a WTA 125 tournament contested on clay courts in Vic, Spain. Previously hosted in Reus and Lleida, the tournament moved to Vic Tennis Club in 2025. Sorana Cirstea was crowned the first Catalonia Open singles champion in 2023, defeating Elizabeth Mandlik in three sets. The Australian duo of Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez took home the Catalonia Open doubles title at its inaugural event.