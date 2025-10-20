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Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council
The Abu Dhabi Open was founded in 2021 to add to the strong Gulf season in women’s tennis. Since its debut in 2021, this outdoor hard-court WTA 500 event has made a significant impact on the sport with participation from some of the WTA’s biggest names. Whether it’s the tournament’s singles champions like Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, or doubles champions like Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the sport’s best and brightest always come to play at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.
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Level
Duration January 31 - February 6, 2027
Location ABUDHABI, UAE
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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Breakthrough complete! Qualifier Bejlek wins first title in Abu Dhabi
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Alexandrova stops Eala; Bejlek, Baptiste break new ground in Abu Dhabi
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'I just had to grind': Baptiste upsets Navarro in Abu Dhabi three-setter
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Eala pays tribute to close friend Sonmez after Abu Dhabi win
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