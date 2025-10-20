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Tournament background - 2088 - Abu Dhabi
Upcoming

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ABU DHABI • UAE

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WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 115 Days
Jan 31 - Feb 6, 2027

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Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council

The Abu Dhabi Open was founded in 2021 to add to the strong Gulf season in women’s tennis. Since its debut in 2021, this outdoor hard-court WTA 500 event has made a significant impact on the sport with participation from some of the WTA’s biggest names. Whether it’s the tournament’s singles champions like Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, or doubles champions like Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the sport’s best and brightest always come to play at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.

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Level WTA 500
Duration January 31 - February 6, 2027
Location ABUDHABI, UAE
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Must-See Action

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Match Reaction
Sara Bejlek, 2026 Abu Dhabi trophy (Getty)

Breakthrough complete! Qualifier Bejlek wins first title in Abu Dhabi

2m read
7mo ago
Match Reaction

Alexandrova stops Eala; Bejlek, Baptiste break new ground in Abu Dhabi

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8mo ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Abu Dhabi 2026
Match Reaction

'I just had to grind': Baptiste upsets Navarro in Abu Dhabi three-setter

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8mo ago
Hailey Baptiste, Abu Dhabi 2026
Match Reaction

Eala pays tribute to close friend Sonmez after Abu Dhabi win

3m read
8mo ago
Alexandra Eala, Abu Dhabi 2026

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