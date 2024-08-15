CINCINNATI -- Aryna Sabalenka captured her second title of the year and first since the Australian Open after defeating No.6 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 in the Cincinnati Open final.

Cincinnati is Sabalenka's 15th career title and sixth WTA 1000 title. Only two active players have won more WTA 1000 titles, with both Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka winning 10. Cincinnati is Sabalenka's first WTA 1000 title since winning 2023 Madrid and her first hard-court WTA 1000 win since 2020 Doha.

Sabalenka will overtake Coco Gauff and return to No.2 on the PIF WTA Rankings. She will also pass Elena Rybakina to sit at No.2 on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

Sabalenka's win ended Pegula's nine-match win streak, which began with the American's title run at the National Bank Open last week. Pegula was bidding to become the first woman in over 50 years to sweep titles in Canada and Cincinnati in a single season. After beating Paula Badosa in the semifinals, Pegula became just the third American in the Open Era to make the finals of both tournaments, joining Serena Williams and Rosie Casals.

3 - Since 2004, Aryna Sabalenka is the third player to win the title at the Cincinnati Open without dropping a set after Vera Zvonareva in 2006 and Ashleigh Barty in 2021. Perfect. #CincyTennis | @CincyTennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/JkjU09meBB — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 19, 2024

In their seventh career meeting and first in a tournament final, Sabalenka continued her dominating effort at the service line to keep Pegula under relentless pressure. Pegula was taken to deuce in her first three service games, with Sabalenka securing the sole break of the set to lead 3-1. In contrast, Sabalenka lost just four points on her own serve and served over 70 percent of her first serves in.

"Funny, Andrew said 'Aryna' and I thought he said 'Serena', but it felt like Serena today with the way you were serving there," Pegula said on court. "I don't know, I may have wanted Serena instead of Aryna today."

Sabalenka continued her disciplined effort in the second set. She broke Pegula straight out of the gate and consolidated with a love hold to lead 2-0. But after rolling through four consecutive service games without losing a point, Sabalenka played a tight service game to get broken to 5-5.

Sabalenka responded by breaking Pegula for a third and final time, closing out the 75-minute win with a clean service hold. She finished the match with 29 winners, including 10 aces, to 23 unforced errors.

18 - Aryna Sabalenka has registered her 18th win at the Cincinnati Open, it is her most in a single WTA-1000 event eclipsing Madrid (17), only at Australian Open (22) and US Open (21) does she have more in WTA level events. Liking. #CincyTennis | @CincyTennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/zT0dBb0ap4 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 19, 2024

Sabalenka's victory sealed a perfect week for the 26-year-old. She did not lose a set across her five victories, which included her first straight-set victory over No.1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. With wins over Swiatek and Pegula, she improved to 5-4 against Top 10 opposition this season.

Pegula entered the North American hard-court summer at No.20 on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard and will leave Cincinnati firmly inside the Top 8. The top eight at the end of the regular season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh.