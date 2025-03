Kessler outlasts Cirstea to book Austin semifinal spot

No. 5 seed McCartney Kessler grabbed her 11th main-draw win of the season with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 comeback over Sorana Cirstea at the ATX Open. Kessler is seeking her second title of the year, having already hoisted the trophy at Hobart in January.