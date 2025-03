Swiatek holds off Svitolina to return to Miami quarterfinals

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek notched her tour-leading 21st match-win of the year with a hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in the Miami Open Round of 16. Swiatek is seeking her second Miami Open title, as well as her first title of the year.