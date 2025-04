Starodubtseva escapes Samsonova, makes second WTA 1000 Round of 16

Qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva came from 6-2, 3-1 down to upset No. 18 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the Mutua Madrid Open third round. The Ukrainian notched her second Top 20 win to advance to the last 16 in a WTA 1000 event for the second time, following Beijing 2024. Between Beijing and Madrid, Starodubtseva went 0-7 at WTA main-draw level.