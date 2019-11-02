Wimbledon champions Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova needed less than an hour to defeat Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs to reach the championship match at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - No.2 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova ended the Cinderella run of No.8 seeds Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs in the semifinals of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, 6-1, 6-2.

The Wimbledon champions were dominant across the 55-minute clash to set a date with No.3 seeds and defending champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in Sunday's championship, as they look to win their first season-ending title as a pair.

Strycova and Hsieh hit 11 winners and broke four times to win the first set, and never trailed in the encounter overall.

"We were dominating the match today a lot from the first point to the last point," Strycova said. "We were aggressive, and also very positive and motivated.

"Everything was working very well, and I felt like we didn't put any pressure on ourselves. We were just playing, and tried to play our best."

The No.2 seeds struck 18 winners and nine unforced errors to earn victory, and ultimately broke seven times in eight return games.

Unable to gain traction on serve over the course of the match, the No.8 seeds did manage to break in return once in each set, and authored a bit of resistance in the middle stages of the second set.

After losing serve in the fourth game to trail 6-1, 3-1, a big return from Schuurs on a deciding no-ad point gave the No.8 seeds a second break, but they were unable to put another game to their side of the scoreboard after that.

Hsieh will look to win her second title at the WTA Finals, as she triumphed with Peng Shuai in 2013 and was runner-up the following year, while Strycova will contest her first final at the event.

"It will be a tough match, but I think we just need to try and help each other, like today and in every match," Hsieh added.

"We will have a lot of fun tomorrow."