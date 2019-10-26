Top seed Kiki Bertens and No.4 seed Aryna Sabalenka square off for the title at the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.

ORDER OF PLAY

STADIUM -- 1:00 p.m. start

[1] Kiki BERTENS (NED) vs. [4] Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

Not before 3:30 p.m.

[1] DUAN Ying-ying (CHN) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN) vs. [2] Lyudmyla KICHENOK (UKR) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO)

MATCH POINTS

Both singles finalists are making their second appearance in Zhuhai, with each advancing to the final for the first time.

Bertens was previously eliminated in the round robin stage in 2016, while Sabalenka beat eventual champion Barty but nonetheless fell in the round robin stage last year.

The Dutch No.1 owns a 4-1 head-to-head record against her Belarusian foe, but Sabalenka won the last meeting between the two at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open, en route to winning her second straight title there.

Read more: Sabalenka slips past Muchova into Zhuhai final

Sabalenka now owns 32-7 career record in tour-level matches in China and is in her fifth final in the country.

She looks to win her third title in China this season in addition to Wuhan and the Shenzhen Open from January.

Bertens entered Zhuhai as the top seed this week, the first time in her career she had been seeded No.1 at a tournament Premier-level or higher.

The Dutch No.1 has won 54 matches this season, more than any other player on tour, as she looks to win her third title of 2019.

Read more: Bertens battles past Zheng for Zhuhai final: 'I'm surprising myself what's still in me'

Bertens entered Zhuhai ranked No.10, for her 55th consecutive week inside the Top 10. Depending on next week’s results in Shenzhen, where she is first alternate, she could move as high as No.7 by lifting the Zhuhai title.

Sabalenka is projected to rise to No.12 in the next rankings update on Nov. 4, and could go as high as No.11 with the title.