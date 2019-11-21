Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has announced that her new coach entering 2020 will be Dieter Kindlmann.

"As much as I’ve enjoyed my time off, I’m excited to get back into training," wrote the three-time Grand Slam champion. "Happy to announce that Didi Kindlmann will be joining my team as the new coach! Work starts here, and I‘m thankful for the people in my team that share the same vision moving forward!"

Kerber has been coachless since ending her six-month collaboration with Rainer Schuettler in July, and 2019 has seen her ranking slip from World No.2 at the end of 2018 to its current World No.20. Kindlmann, a former ATP World No.130, previously worked with Madison Keys in 2017, the year the American reached her sole Grand Slam final at the US Open, followed by Elise Mertens in 2018 and Ajla Tomljanovic in 2019.