During the Asian swing, WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray brought her style of coaching to China to help develop a new generation of coaches and players.

For the second year running, WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray took her "Come Play" program on the road through the WTA Tour's Asian swing.

The idea behind the initiative is to develop a tennis workforce of coaches and teachers and to introduce the sport to the community at a grassroots level - essential elements in expanding the global reach of the game.

Few are better qualified to spearhead this than Murray, the mother of ATP Grand Slam champions Andy and Jamie, whose own coaching career stretches back 30 years and includes a spell as Great Britain's Fed Cup captain. Indeed, this month Murray has received a lifetime achievement award from UK Coaching for her services to tennis.

"I've really enjoyed helping the WTA build the foundations of Come Play over the past couple of years, and I have witnessed with pride the progress that has been made through our work with schools and other community organizations in Asia," said Murray.

"Come Play empowers young girls and boys to play tennis and live a better life through sport, and I'm excited by the opportunity to reach more kids than ever before."

The Come Play program was carried out at tournaments in Zhengzhou, Wuhan, Beijing and the inaugural Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, where Murray also carried out coaching clinics with this year's WTA Future Stars.

Come Play is part of one of the pillars of WTA Charities, "Growing the Game", and WTA Charities supported Murray's efforts by donating equipment to community organizations and training teachers and coaches. WTA players and Legend Ambassadors were also engaged to lend a hand, including 2010 Wimbledon and US Open doubles champion Vania King.

