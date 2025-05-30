'A page in the history books': Gauff, Stephens, Venus reunite in Paris

Three generations of U.S. champions had a poignant reunion on Thursday at Roland Garros when Coco Gauff joined Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams in-studio on American television after her second-round victory.

Stephens and Williams are commentating the tournament for TNT Sports, which is in its first year as the French Open's official rights-holder in the U.S. -- part of a star-studded roster of broadcasters that also includes former World No. 1s Lindsay Davenport and Caroline Wozniacki. The 2017 US Open champion, currently nursing a foot injury, has featured in commentary roles while sidelined from competing before -- most notably in the months prior to her major triumph eight years ago -- while seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams is making her commentary debut for the network.

Expected to contribute hosting duties for "a series of special features highlighting the rich history of the clay court tournament and the intersection of the sport of tennis and Parisian culture," Williams has also contributed to coverage as an in-studio analyst in the early days of the tournament. And in a surprise to both Gauff and Stephens, she joined the in-studio crew for what Stephens called "a full-circle moment" after Gauff beat last year's junior Roland Garros winner Tereza Valentova in straight sets to reach the third round.

The ensuing post-match chat lasted nearly 20 minutes and spanned several topics, as they discussed battling through adversity on the court, the Williams sisters' influence on tennis and tennis fashion, and their past matches against each other.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

Addressing Williams, whom she famously defeated in her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Wimbledon in 2019, and partnered in doubles in Paris two years later, Gauff said: "You and Serena are the reason I started this sport, and being here is surreal. I didn't know you were going to be at the desk. I'm really happy to be here. I'm having a little moment here, so I'm trying to get the words out ... I never thought when I picked up a racquet that I would be here, sitting with out, having this conversation."

"I'm so glad you're here; because of you and Sloane, there are so many young girls who are picking up racquets, and that's so important," Williams said.

Stephens later posted a photo of the trio to her Instagram account, writing: "This isn’t just a photo. It’s a page in the history books."

"An honor to sit between you two," Gauff replied in the comments.